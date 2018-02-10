Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The days are getting longer and with half-term is just around the corner, parents will once again be looking for activities to keep their youngsters entertained.

This year children in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire will break up from school on Friday, February 16, and return on Monday, February 26, meaning parents and guardians will be looking for plenty of fun activities to fill the days.

In North West Leicestershire, schools have already finished for the half-term break and will return to school on Monday, February 19.

Around the counties there are plenty of activities taking place and we have taken a look at a few on offer.

Conkers, in Moira, has already revealed its programme of events for the half-term break.

The National Forest attraction is hosting daily craft activities from 11am to 4pm and ranger activities, including bushcraft survival skills and pond dipping.

Half-term activities at Conkers include:

Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18 – Punch and Judy Puppet Show – 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Monday, February 19 – acrobat Ras King Bobo – 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Tuesday, February 20 – show to be confirmed

Wednesday, February 21 – Sublime Science – 11.30am and 2pm

Thursday, February 22 – Dippys Clown Show - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Friday, February 23 – Trevor Hill's Animal Roadshow – between noon and 4pm

Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 – Bubble Pop with bubble-making fun - 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Visitors will also get to explore 120 acres of forest, a 4D Cinema, indoor play, a 450 metre barefoot walk and CONKERCHOO train.

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "We're all looking forward to the February half-term break following our regular winter spruce-up.

"There are lots of activities and entertainment galore, both inside and outside, for the whole family to enjoy."

All activities are included in the price of the admission ticket. Tickets can be booked online by visiting www.visitconkers.co.uk or by calling 01283 216633.

Twycross Zoo is inviting little monkeys to join in the fun with its immersive school holiday club.

Zoo Club will be available from Mondays to Fridays to allow children to take advantage of activities while learning about its amazing and endangered animals.

With engaging animal-themed tasks and the chance to discover the zoo's 500 creatures, from great apes to creepy crawlies, Twycross Zoo bosses said they are giving children the opportunity to learn and play during the school holidays.

Twycross Zoo's discovery and learning team will lead all activities including cryptic trails around the zoo, enrichment toy-making for the animals, arts and crafts and even the chance to give health checks to some of the friendlier animals.

"Children can have fun playing games while learning about a range of hot topics, like global conservation, with the zoo's expert team on hand to supervise at all times.

(Image: Pro Vision Photography Ltd.)

Zoo Club is for children aged eight to 14 and is available from £20 per person per day, or £85 per person per week.

More information is available here

All the fun of the circus is heading to Burton Town Hall at 1.30pm on Thursday, February 22 at 1.30pm when the all new, interactive, laughter-packed stage show Cartoon Circus Live arrives.

Organisers say it combines the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the circus.

The 80-minute half term holiday show features some of Britain's funniest clowns, traditional slapstick comedy, magic, illusions, balancing, high flying diabolos, cartoon characters, plate spinning, an acrobatic human slinky, puppets, prizes and surprises. There is even a performing piranha.

All tickets cost £7 and are available from 01384 423496.

Tiny pirates and mini princesses are set to descend on Alton Towers for some half-term fun.

The popular theme park is hosting a fun-packed week of pirate and princess action between Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 25, as part of the school holidays.

To mark the occasion, the venue will be transformed into a fully themed pirate and princess getaway.

Guests throughout the fortnight can enjoy a deep-sea discovery adventure, waterpark, live entertainment, treasure hunt, crazy golf and pirate and princess themed activities, said a spokesman for the the park.

Live entertainment will include three half-hour fun-filled pirate adventures which are full of treasure, heroic rescues and the chance for budding buccaneers to brush up on their skills in Captain Finn's Training Camp where youngsters will be taught all the skills needed to become a ferocious pirate, he said.

The package also includes lots of water adventure with tickets to the Alton Towers Waterpark where visitors can anchor down in Lagoona Bay, drift along on the Lazy River and, new for 2018, enjoy an interactive experience down Rush waterslide, choosing from a five funky light and music themes to enjoy as they slide down.

More information is available by visiting www.altontowers.com.

Drayton Manor Park is offering tickets with a 50 per cent discount for people who book in advance.

Kicking off on Saturday, February 10, Drayton Manor Park will be hosting its Thomas and Friends February half term until Sunday, February 25, where visitors can experience Europe's only Thomas Land, the on-site zoo and selected family rides.

Tickets can be booked online here or via Drayton Manor Park's call centre on 0844 472 1950.

Other attractions to visit this half-term

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, is full of things to do for young people, including an indoor play area with and animals down on the farm.

Families wanting to take in some historic buildings can head to Calke Abbey, in Ticknall, or Sudbury Hall and Museum of Childhood, with some impressive grounds to breathe in fresh air.

Sharpe's Pottery Museum and the National Brewery Centre also offer a unique insight into the past for visitors wanting to learn more about their home town.

Some winter fun is available at Swadlincote Ski Centre and Rosliston Forestry centre has plenty to keep families entertained.

