Thrill-seekers can get their hands on a season pass to Alton Towers for the price of a single ticket, meaning they can go as many times as they like in 2018.

The theme park has just announced its newest white knuckle roller coaster ride to join its line up in the Wicker Man.

The roller coaster will be the world's first to combine a wooden track and fire. Riders will fly through a six-storey high wicker man, that will appear to burst into flames before their eyes.

The season pass, which costs £55 for adults and for children too, will allow adrenaline junkies unlimited access to the park which boasts more than 50 rides on site, including other white knuckle offerings Nemesis and Oblivion.

The park's new season begins in March.

The pass is valid throughout the whole 2018 season, which runs from March 17 until November 4.

However, it cannot be used during some of the busiest times of the year, which are Fridays, Saturday and Sundays in August, September 1 and 2, Scarefest from October 19 to November 2 or the Fireworks events on November 3 and 4.

It's not all bad news though, as season pass holders can still go to these events for a special price of £10.

Carers season passes are also available for free if a disabled guest has also purchased a season pass.

Car parking and entry to secondary attractions at the resort such as the Alton Towers' Waterpark and Splash Landings Hotel are not included in the season pass.

Season passes can be bought online or at the gate of the park. More information can be found on its website.