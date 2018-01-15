Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want to get in to Twycross Zoo for a discounted price this weekend, black and white is the dress code.

A host of penguin-inspired family fun activities are planned for Saturday and Sunday, when the zoo celebrates Penguin Awareness Weekend 2018.

In the days leading up to the event, visitors are being asked to join the zoo's #TZPenguinPledge in support of marine conservation.

Twycross is also offering discounted entry over the weekend itself for anyone dressed in black and white - just like the zoo's waddle of Humboldt penguins.

To join the #TZPenguinPledge, the zoo is asking visitors to only eat fish from sustainable sources for one whole month, to support the ongoing work of the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) - the UK's leading marine charity.

There will be copies of the MCS Good Fish Guide available for visitors to take home with them.

People are also invited to sign their names onto the penguin enclosure glass, take a selfie next to their signature and post on social media channels using #TZPenguinPledge.

By the end of January, the zoo aims to fill the glass wall of all the names of visitors and members alike who are together helping to protect marine wildlife.

Matyas Liptovszky, head of research and conservation at Twycross, said: "Through programmes such as Blue Planet II and recent news, everyone is becoming more aware, more than ever, of how precious global marine habitats are - and, sadly, the threats they and the species that depend on them face.

"At Twycross Zoo we hope to do our bit by asking visitors to make a pledge to eat only sustainably sourced fish, which we hope will continue after the initial one-month suggestion, as small steps like this can make a big difference."

To take advantage of dicounted entry this weekend, visitors need to dress as penguins, that is "only in black and white" (flippers and beaks are not compulsory) - so that families across the East Midlands can enjoy a fun, penguin-themed day out.

Children and adults alike can also help the zoo's education team to clear their mini penguin beach of plastics, watch the penguin parade, the zoo's penguins being fed and listen to educational talks running on both days at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Humboldt penguins, which visitors can see at Twycross Zoo, are native to South America - specifically coastal Chile and Peru - and are classified as a vulnerable species in the wild by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation and Nature).

The zoo is currently home to a group of 24 Humboldts, each with sea-inspired name such as Coral, Shrimp and Fin.

Matyas added: "Our penguins are very popular with visitors and they each have unique personalities which are fascinating to observe.

"We hope that our weekend of fun penguin-focused activities will give people a better understanding of the different marine species, the pressures they face in the wild and what each of us can do to help them."

Entry for those dressing in black and white is £13 for adults (usually £19.45) and £9 for children (usually £14.45). The zoo is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

For tickets call 0844 474 1777.