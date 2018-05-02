Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy making a splash this summer? Then you are in luck as the country's largest inflatable aqua park makes a re turn this month.

Opening on Saturday, May 26 in time for Spring Bank Holiday, the park, at Leicestershire's Rutland Water has a brand-new attraction which is sure to get adrenaline junkies hearts' racing.

The park will now be a staggering 100m wide and feature climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, rockers, rollers and the UK's biggest jumps and slides.

The Beast, a towering five-meter-high platform returns and this year it means business. Upgraded with a six-meter-long blast bag, The Beast II will see thrill seekers launched several meters into the air and plummet towards the water to create off-the-scale splashes.

Whatever the weather, Aqua Park Rutland will offer one of the most entertaining ways to enjoy the great British outdoors this summer.

Featuring obstacles such as Cyclone, the colossal Revolution, Jungle Jim, Summit Express and Action Tower XL, there's huge potential for some total wipeouts and epic fails.

Richard Drinkwater, co-founder of Aqua Park Rutland said: "With a larger redesigned park and equipment, Aqua Park Rutland is ready to welcome the summer thrill seekers.

"Whether it will be your first time or you are now a seasoned regular, we're certain there is something to excite and delight even the most hardcore adrenaline junkies.

"We're looking forward to seeing this season's visitors take on The Beast II and anticipate lots of fun and competition as people attempt to pull off some impressive splashes.

"Tickets are already in high demand, so I would advise those interested to book as soon as possible to avoid missing out on their chance to experience the ultimate in wet and wild fun this summer."

Aqua Park Rutland opens for its third season on Saturday, May 26, and adrenaline junkies are encouraged to pre-book at www.aquaparkrutland.co.uk.

Tickets for the park are priced at £20 off-peak and £22 peak for a 50-minute session. Tickets for The Beast II are priced separately and cost £20 off-peak and £22 peak with a minimum age limit of 18 years old.

As an active attraction, visitors to Aqua Park Rutland need to be ready for the physical challenge and must be aged eight and over, 1.3m tall and able to swim 50 meters unaided in a buoyancy vest to take part.

Buoyancy vests are provided, and wetsuits are included in the ticket price. Beast II is only available to visitors who are 18 or over.