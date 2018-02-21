Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stars sure were shining at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Burton, on the opening night of Burton Amateur Stage Entertainers performance of Cinderella.

Everybody loves a good pantomime, and this surely delivered with all the iconic singalongs, plenty of 'they're behind you' and even a sprinkle of 'oh no I didn't!'

Cinderella truly is the ultimate folk tale – following a young Cinderella and her father Baron Henry Hardup whose lives are turned upside down when he marries an evil Baroness in order to return some wealth into the family. And along with her she brings along two 'ugly step sisters' – Grizelda and Mona Hardup.

One day while out collecting sticks for the fire, the innocent Cinderella stumbles upon the famous Prince Charming and they fall in love instantly.

However, the pair are separated, and in a desperate plea to find her, the prince arranges a glamorous ball and invites the whole of the kingdom.

After a series of cruel tricks by the ugly step sisters who are jealous of the prince's affection for her, Cinderella's hopes of attending the ball are left in tatters.

Without a dress or transport to get there, our protagonist is on the verge of giving up before her fairy godmother steps in to save the day.

Transforming a pumpkin into a carriage and her raggedy clothing to a beautiful ball gown, she declares 'you will go to the ball Cinderella' and away she goes – but with a warning that the spell will only last until midnight.

At the ball, our two heroes meet once more and dance through the night, until the clock strikes 12 and Cinderella flees before her true self is revealed, leaving behind just a single crystal slipper.

The prince vows to search the kingdom once again and marry the woman's whose foot fits the shoe.

As fate has it, he finds Cinderella, the slipper fits and they marry to live happily ever after.

The Burton show was fantastic, with memorable performances from the comedic duo of Craig Poxon and Nick Holburn as the ugly step sisters draws laughs and boos simultaneously from the sold-out crowd.

There was a few first night nerves but keeping a steel-face throughout was Peter Bourne, as Buttons, the loyal servant who greeted the audience every time he leaped onto stage with a jolly "hello kids!"

Audience interaction was important and impressive to keep the crowd which featured Brownie troops, along with the Mayor of East Staffordshire, Councillor Simon Gaskin, among many others, gripped throughout.

One of the most memorable aspects was the numerous musical numbers littered across the evening, with contemporary singles such as Taylor Swift's 'Shake it Off', Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' and 'Shut up and Dance', from Walk The Moon all seamlessly fitting into the traditional story.

The voices of Gemma Collins, as Cinderella and Callie Burley as Prince Charming were impressive and demonstrated believable chemistry when the two performed together.

The many interchanging sets on stage were artistically beautiful and transitioned from one to another without a hitch.

Even though pantomime season is relatively on the horizon, this is surly one show not to be missed for a couple of hours of fun, laughs and singing.

The show is running each night until Saturday, February 24 at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, beginning from 7.30pm, with matinees on Thursday and Saturday starting at 2.30pm.

Anybody interested in attempting are being encouraged to call the box office for the best available tickets on 01283 508100.