Excited youngsters have been flocking to Tatenhill to watch the arrival of some adorable new additions to the farm.

During half term this week, children and their families are invited to the National Forest Adventure Farm, where there are 78 sheep ready to give birth - something some visitors have been able to witness.

The attraction is holding its New Life on the Farm event where visitors are welcomed in to the Lambing Live tent to see new mothers welcome their offspring.

Will Jay, the National Forest Adventure Farm's livestock team leader, explained that the gestation period for a sheep is around 147 days so they plan to have ewes giving birth during Easter as well.

During the event, which will run until Sunday, February 25, families can also meet other baby animals including piglets, chicks and goats as well as helping to feed the lambs with a bottle.

They can also take part in pony grooming and handle some of the smaller animals, such as rabbits and guinea pigs by giving them a gentle stroke.

As it is the half term holiday, children will be put to work down on the farm as they help Farmer Fogg.

The Help the Farmer event sees families take on farming activities, including making a scarecrow, planting seeds, mending fences, fixing a tractor, driving remote control tractors and tyring their hand at an 'egg scramble' game.

The Adventure Farm will have a live stream of the Lambing Live tent on its website so people can log in a see what is happening.

More about Lambing Live

Lambing season is always an exciting time at The National Forest Adventure Farm but it is also very busy.

Will Jay explained that during the gestation period they make sure that the tups (rams) are in with the ewes at the correct time.

The tups wear a special harness that marks a ewe so that they know whether the sheep is likely to be pregnant. They then change the colour of the mark every two weeks to allow them to have a rough idea of when the lambs are due.

At around 80 to 90 days they scan the sheep to check they are pregnant and how many lambs they are carrying. The ewes are then taken to the Lambing Live tent at around four to six weeks before the lambs are due so they can be monitored.

The ewes are monitored through the night when the lambs are due but most of the new mothers will give birth unaided. The team does have to intervene when a lamb is breach or has its legs and head facing backwards.

Ewes can only feed two lambs effectively so in the case of triplets one has to be taken away and they try to get another ewe with one lamb to "wet adopt" or house the lamb with other triplets.