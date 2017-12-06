Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where would you find a huge pink ship, an enormous elephant, a terrifying giant mummy and an actual flying carpet? At the Lichfield Garrick pantomime of course.

This year’s offering at the theatre is the classic tale of Aladdin and his magic lamp and trusty ring of Tutankhamun.

Having reviewed the Lichfield pantomime before, I can say with conviction that this year's production is the best yet.

While there are some familiar faces the production feels fresh and vibrant and is funnier than ever before.

The chemistry between returning actors Sam Rabone (Widow Twankey) and Ben Thornton (Wishee Washee) is electric and it was a clever move to bring the two back together. As Sam Rabone is already cast for next year's offering of Dick Whittington, crowds will have their fingers crossed for the return of Ben too.

The entire production of Aladdin is hysterical – where else would you find renditions of Tom Jones' "You Can Leave Your Hat on", Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" and The Proclaimers' "I Would Walk 500 Miles" along with blasts of Gangnam Style.

In typical panto style, the Lichfield cast pokes fun at its neighbours Tamworth, Rugeley and Wolverhampton, but what's different is that some of the rib-poking may be heartfelt as Sam Rabone, Robin Johnson who plays the evil Abanazar and Lizzi Wofford as the Spirit of the Ring all hail from Lichfield or Sutton Coldfield.

Adrian Bevan who plays Aladdin and Cat Sandion who plays Princess Jasmine offer star performances , especially with the razzmatazz of Aladdin flying over the audience on a magic carpet as well as fighting a giant Egyptian mummy with the help of the enormous "Welly the Elephant".

You have to wait until scene seven for the appearance of Cameron Johnson as the Genie of the Lamp but his appearance is certainly worth waiting for. With boundless energy and an infectious smile, Cameron has you giggling before he’s even spoken.

Plus to see him picking up a bass guitar alongside lead guitarist Abanazar (Robin Johnson) for the end rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer" is a sight not to be missed.

Find out how a Burton farmer is taking his love of Christmas to the extreme

In the words of Wishee Washee, the pantomime is "surreal" but it is simply a barrel of fun, laughter and pranks from start to finish.

Did I forget to mention that audiences may also get slightly wet? When PC Pongo (James Mitchell) is tasked with laying a new road and the road surface is a giant tarpaulin, you know that the buckets of foam, gunge and water pistols are not far behind.

This is superb family-friendly festive entertainment at its best and the Lichfield Garrick has certainly pulled out all of the stops this year to make the show its best ever.

Aladdin runs at the Lichfield Garrick until Saturday January 6. Prices start from £14 for children and £23.50 for adults, and can be booked online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.