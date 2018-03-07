Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families looking for a cracking treat over the Easter Bank Holiday can get involved with a host of exciting activities at Twycross Zoo.

Some of the nation's favourite TV characters will be on hand at the zoo and visitors will have the chance to see heroes from the PJ Masks Show on March 30 and 31, and the fearless puppies from PAW Patrol on April 1 and 2.

Not only that, visitors to the zoo during Easter weekend will also be one of the first to experience the brand-new state-of-the-art enclosure, Chimpanzee Eden, which will see 14 of the zoo's chimps living together in an immersive jungle-like habitat.

The Easter festivities will begin on Saturday, March 24 with the opening of the Easter Egg Trail, where families are invited to explore the zoo looking for hidden eggs and bunnies.

Home to more than 500 animals of 150 different species from across the world, Twycross Zoo is the only place in the UK with all four great apes – chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas and bonobos.

Open from 10am to 6pm during the Easter holidays, there is something for everyone at Leicestershire’s award-winning conservation charity.

Families will also be able to Walk the Wetlands area, marvel at the winged wonders of the Butterfly Farm, meet the meerkats, pop and see the penguins and say hi to the snow leopards.

The award-winning conservation charity relies upon the generosity of its visitors to support its work.

Adult zoo tickets are priced £19.95 and children, aged two years and above, are priced £14.95. For children under the age of two years old, and carers, entry is free.