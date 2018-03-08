The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weekends are the ideal time to catch up with family, friends and those nearest and dearest to us.

Whether you plan to pay a visit to the zoo, immerse yourself in local history, or fancy getting up close and personal with birds of prey there is lots going on.

And with Mother's Day taking place this Sunday, you could show her how much you care by taking her out for the day – and at some venues she will get in free.

Conkers

With every adult paying full-price into the popular family attraction, Conkers, a child can visit for just £1.

The family-friendly centre in the heart of the National Forest features play areas, discovery zones, an amphitheatre, 4D cinema, and miniature train the Conkerchoo.

To take advantage of this offer, which is available until Thursday, March 29, simply head to the website at here .

Where: Conkers, Rawdon Road, Moira, DE12 6GA

National Forest Adventure Farm

(Image: Jon Thorne Wedding Photography)

For those who fancy some exciting indoor fun, outdoor adventure and farm animals, a trip to the National Forest Adventure Farm is a must this weekend.

For every paying child at the attraction on Sunday, March 11, mum will get in free – and receive a free Lindt chocolate.

Mums who show their adventure farm membership cards will also be treated to tea or coffee plus a scone with jam and cream!

Where: National Forest Adventure Farm, Postern Road, Tatenhill, DE13 9SJ

A trip down memory lane

Uncovering seven decades of stories, visitors to Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in Swadlincote will be able to find out more about Group Captain Leonard Cheshire VC.

The most highly decorated bomber pilot of WWII and renowned humanitarian started the charity Leonard Cheshire, in Hampshire, in 1948.

The home in Staunton Harold was the fifth to open in the country thanks to fund-raising from residents in Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire.

Entry into the exhibition is free and is open from 10am to 4.30pm, from Monday to Saturday, until March 28.

Where: Sharpe's Pottery Museum, West Street, Swadlincote, DE11 9DG

Twycross Zoo

Treat your mum this weekend with a trip to Twycross Zoo. The popular Leicestershire attraction's latest offer with take place on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 as part of its Mothering Sunday celebrations.

It's free entry for mums from 1pm on Sunday, March 11, and children will be able to treat their mothers to an afternoon tea in Himalaya's Windows on the Wild Restaurant.

This offer is available at the gate only and not online. However, the Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea must be paid for in advance.

For more information visit the website here

Where: Burton Road, Twycross, CV9 3PX

Family fun day and bake off

(Image: Getty)

A community fun day is being held from 11am until 6pm on Sunday, March 11 at Marston's Sports and Social Club.

It promises to be a fantastic day out with a bake off, entertainment from singer Andy B Goode, bird of prey display, bouncy castles, zorbs, trampolines, children's rides, crafters and beauty products.

Admission is 50p and mums go free. For more information, to book tickets and to sign up to the bake off call 07810 565489

Where: Marston's Sports and Social Club, Shobnall Road, Burton, DE14 2BG

A visit to ThomasLand

(Image: Drayton Manor)

If the kids fancy a spin on Lady’s Carousel, a tour on Thomas, Rosie or Percy, or a trip on the Blue Mountain Engines, ThomasLand is the place to visit this weekend.

Drayton Manor Park will be hosting Thomas and Friends weekends every Saturday and Sunday in March until Sunday, March 25, providing families with even more opportunities to enjoy a well-deserved treat.

The popular Staffordshire tourist attraction will be offering up to half price tickets when they are booked in advance.

Gates open at 10.30am and the rides start at 10.30am. The park closes at 4pm.

To book tickets, or for more information about the park, visit the eebsite here

Where: Drayton Manor Park, near Tamworth, B78 3TW

Peak District Artisans

Discover a range of artisanware in the stables at Chatsworth Estate this weekend

From Maggie Robinson's vivid streaks of colour and the controlled and the translucent planes of Jill Ray's digital landscapes to Catriona Hall's portly primitive creatures to Roger Allen's highly realistic ones, the exhibition at the Derbyshire venue offers a wealth of artistic diversity.

The event takes place from 10.30am until 3.30pm on Saturday, March 10 and while it is free to enter, parking fees apply.

Where: Chatsworth Stables, Bakewell, DE45 1PP

Farmers' market

Head to Uttoxeter's Farmers' Market on Saturday, March 10 and treat yourself to a selection of locally-sourced produce including free range eggs, gorgeous gourmet foods and Staffordshire meats.

You can also treat yourself with plants for all gardens, bird-boxes, food gifts, card crafts, crystal therapist, hand-made jewellery and crafts, Neal’s Yard remedies and much more.

Where: Uttoxeter, ST14 7HN