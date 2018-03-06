The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mums are great – they are loving, wise, and always provide us with a shoulder to cry on.

So this Mother's Day, Sunday, March 11, why not show mum how much you care?

We've got plenty ideas of lovely things to do right here in Burton and South Derbyshire.

Please note booking is advised for any of the workshops, afternoon teas, brunches, or spa days covered.

Langan's Tea Rooms

Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, Burton, serves freshly prepared breakfasts and lunches, including Sunday lunch and traditional afternoon teas.

The tea room is known as a Social Enterprise, so all profits are given back to the community. Visitors can enjoy Langan's afternoon tea between 8.30am and 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-5.30pm on Sundays.

Hoar Cross Hall Spa Hotel

This stunning hotel, located on Maker Lane in Hoar Cross, Burton, is an ideal treat to let mum unwind and chill.

Spa days are a great way for you to relax and can be accompanied by an afternoon tea if you wish. Hoar Cross Hall is home to 34 treatment rooms and various pools and saunas. The hotel is open between 8.30am and 9.30pm.

The Hilton Hotel at St George's Park

Many might not know that St. Georges Park, home to the England football team training ground, is a great facility for spa treatments and afternoon teas.

With a 17m swimming pool and bubble pool, ice fountain, sauna and steam room, there is plenty to get up to at the Hilton hotel. The spa is open from 9am to 8pm and afternoon tea is available from 2pm, ending at 5pm for which booking is recommended.

Helen's Bake House and Tearoom

Helen's Bake House and Tearoom, located in Burton's Market Place, is perfect for mum as it provides a nice break in between shopping and is known for its friendly atmosphere.

The tearoom is open 8.30am to 3pm from Monday to Wednesday and 8.30am to 4pm Thursday to Sunday.

The Hideaway

The Hideaway is an independent coffee shop which also offers afternoon tea.

The small café is open every day of the week; Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, Saturday 8.30am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm.

The coffee shop and tea room is located on New Street, Burton.

Branston Golf and Country Club

This popular venue hosts a great spa area with a spa pool, steam room, aroma room and sauna - with an outdoor hot tub you can relax, come rain or shine!

Spa treatments and sun bed sessions are available to ensure you relax to the max. You can enjoy such facilities Monday to Friday 6am to 10pm and Saturday and Sundays from 7am to 8pm.

Tutbury Tea Room

Tutbury Tea Room is another favourite for quality afternoon teas. The recently refurbished tea room in Tutbury High Street offers home-made dishes as well as freshly baked cakes from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.