A night of entertainment and games has been organised to raise £3,000 for charity in North West Leicestershire.

The Tap House, in Anwell Lane, Smisby, will host the charity night for the Alzheimer's Society, on Monday, March 26, with guests invited to attend from 8pm.

It will start with a three-course meal, which is invite only, which will be followed by traditional games and party activities, which will be all paid for through donations and everyone is invited.

A singer will also be performing, with guests invited to take part in pub games, darts competitions, drop the penny in the pot, limbo, quiz's and various other activities.

Also if the weather is suitable the pool table outside will be available free of charge, with organisers just asking for a donation in the bucket.