There is not long left to take advantage of a discounted annual pass to get into Staffordshire-based Alton Towers.

The Merlin Annual Pass Big January sale ends at midnight on Monday, February 12, so those wanting to grab one with the discount need to act quickly.

The pass allows thrill-seekers to get into Merlin Entertainment attractions for 52 weeks for £109 per person as many times as they like - and venues include Alton Towers.

The pass will entitle to you get into 32 parks across the UK, including four in the Midlands.

These include Warwick Castle, The National Sea Life Centre Birmingham, Alton Towers Resort and the latest addition to the Merlin group, the Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham, which will open this summer, as many times as you like. The pass comes with terms and conditions.

A spokesman said: "This is the best price for 2018 and an amazing offer that nobody should miss out on.

"At an average cost of £13 per visit, the Merlin Annual Pass is one of the best value leisure tickets on the market," he said.

"This is definitely the year to make the magic happen, as 2018 will also see the launch of Wicker Man, the world's first rollercoaster experience fusing wood and fire, at the much-loved Alton Towers Resort."

Due to open in spring, The Wicker Man will join the likes of Alton Towers' other white knuckle rides including Nemesis, Galactica, Oblivion and the Smiler as some of the biggest attractions it offers.

On the ride, visitors will travel on a multi-sensory rite of passage, in which they will be drawn into the mysterious world of The Beornen, a shadowy group living in the woods surrounding Alton Towers.

The new wooden coaster will be the world's first to fuse wood and fire together, in the style of a flaming wicker man who stands six-storeys high.

The track will race through the structure three times which will appear to burst into flames as riders pass through.

The Wicker Man is the UK's first new all-wooden thrill ride to be opened in 21 years, reconnecting riders with the primal essence of rollercoasters.

Alton Towers Resort has invested £16 million into the development of the new ride, which has been in development for more than four years.

By the time the ride opens, more than 1,000 people will have been involved in its creation, which many coming from the local area.

More information on the pass is available by visiting www.merlinannualpass.co.uk.