Panto season is in full swing again in Derby this year, with two big shows on offer, but if you want something more intimate and a bit shorter than the big loud and lavish productions, Derby's Guildhall once again provides a smaller, quieter and very charming alternative.

Derby Live has again teamed up with Babbling Vagabonds to present Prince Stroppy Pants and the Christmas Caper. It is another festive show which this small group have penned and crafted all by themselves, and it turns out to be another original blinder.

Once you are seated in this very tiny but comfortable theatre the cast walk through the aisle as some people are still taking their seats, and say hello to everybody, asking about their Christmases and cracking jokes, before just getting up on the stage and starting the show.

The cast is just four, who between them set about playing a range of characters and orchestrating some quite ingenious props to tell this feel-good tale.

It begins in a kitchen of a lord and lady's home in some medieval era, with the servants full of festive cheer as they make Chrismas dinner - except one who doesn't like all the festivity. So they tell the story of a stroppy prince who 'changed from bad and saved his dad in time for Christmas Day'.

In a nutshell, the very stroppy Prince Stroppington is left even more stroppy when the King breaks the news that no one is coming to the Christmas party and that he hasn't got any decent presents for him.

So the King attempts to make everything better by promising to give him whatever his heart desires.

"I want to fly! Santa can in his magic sleigh," says the Prince. So the King resolves to go to the far, far north to fetch Santa's sleigh.

Except that the baddie, called the Steward, who suggested this scheme, tricks the King by getting him to sign a scroll granting her rule over the kingdom if he fails to return.

He does fail to return, so the Steward bans Christmas and throws the Prince and his servant in the dungeon. They escape, and embark on a perilous journey to find the King and bring him back, by trading in his pants for a magic sat-nav that will take them to the far, far north.

What's really clever about this show is its use of simple props and a very limited set to illustrate a journey through the forest of doom, crossing an ocean, and trekking across the frozen wastes of the Arctic.

Who needs a big expensive set and special effects when a couple of wooden spoons dressed up as the characters will do?

Or when a bit of wood and sheet becomes a raft? Or a sheet draped over upturned tables becomes the frozen north with the spoons back to show their journey across it? It sounds a bit naff, but on this small stage, it really works.

They Prince eventually reaches Santa's place and find the King, under a spell grinding teeth from the tooth fairy to make fairy dust, and they are greeted by a comedy elf ingeniously made with actor Emily Vinnicombe's head poking through a sheet on top of a miniature body whose arms and legs she operates as she speaks.

All ends well with the Prince and King returning and doing away with the nasty Steward, and the Prince has learned not to be stroppy any more but to treasure what he's got.

There's all the laughs, boos and hisses, jokes and participation you'd expect, with lots of 'Hazaars' shouted by the audience, and it is particularly aimed at a younger audience, so young children will love it. A great show from Phil Coggins, Mark Roberts, Emily Vinnicombe and Laura Mae Mellor.

Prince Stroppy Pants and the Christmas Caper is at Derby's Guildhall Theatre until December 28. Tickets cost between £8.75 and £12.25. For more information go to www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/prince-stroppy-pants-the-christmas-caper/