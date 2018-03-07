The video will start in 8 Cancel

An East Staffordshire arts centre is marking Shakespeare Week by screening a film dedicated to The Bard himself.

The week of focus on England's greatest-ever playwright runs from March 12 to 18.

And on Thursday, March 15, the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, will screen the 2015 film Bill.

Schools are invited to bring children to the screening, which will showcase the film made by the team behind children's comedy history show Horrible Histories.

It follows hopeless lute player "Bill" Shakespeare on his journey to become the revered figure he became.

After the film there will be a free Shakespeare-inspired workshop.

This event is part of the Brewhouse's bCreative Education Programme, providing opportunities for young people in East Staffordshire to learn and achieve through creative education.

The film will be showing at 10am. Tickets are £3 per pupil and free for teachers.

Anyone who wants to book places for their school group should call the Brewhouse box office on 01283 508100.

More information on Shakespeare week is available at www.shakespeareweek.org.uk