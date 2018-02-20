The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 'Scalextric-style' car racing game which was sold at Smyths Toys on the run up to Christmas has been recalled amid fears it is potentially dangerous.

Parents are being warned that the Furious Challenger Road Racing Set could have a version with potentially unsafe electrics in products sold since since August last year.

The toys were on sale from August 7 - meaning many were sold to be given as Christmas gifts.

The charger/adaptor supplied with the batch number 1706 has a safety issue and they have been taken off sale.

Anyone with the toy, catalogue number 101840, is urged check the batch code, which can be found on both the packaging and on the track sections.

A spokesman for Electrical Safety First, which has issued the recall notice, said: "If you believe that you have an affected product stop using it immediately and return it to your nearest Smyths Toys superstore for a refund.

"Contact Symths Toys for more information on cshelpdesk@smythstoys.com or 033 3344 1157."