Amazing 3D graphics mixed with some old fashioned panto humour made this year's performance of Aladdin at Stoke's Regent Theatre one of the best yet.

'Self-confessed' Stokie Jonathan Wilkes, and Widow Twankey partner in crime Christian Patterson, have kept the audience on their toes for another year.

With special effects by The Twins FX the whole show wowed the crowds, both young and old, bringing one of panto's favourite tale into the 21st century.

The theatre was packed full as the audience settled into their seats for what was to become a memorable action-packed performance.

Wilkes was, of course, the star of the show as Aladdin alongside Patterson's flamboyant panto dame.

It is always clear Patterson relishes the chance to don the latest incredible frock and this year did not disappoint with a multitude of colourful garments.

Baddeley Green-born showman Jonny Wilkes makes his 12th Regent panto appearance and is no stranger to theatre.

Wilkes has has enjoyed a varied stage career including lead roles in Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show, Guys and Dolls, and Grease, and has hosted TV programmes such as You've Been Framed and Love on a Saturday Night.

Wilkes is starring alongside Patterson for the eighth time in a stage partnership which continues to delight audiences year after year.

Trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Patterson has had roles in The Woman in Black, Journey's End and Matilda, and is currently appearing in My Country; a work in progress at the National Theatre.

The panto follows the story of Aladdin, and his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure featuring a wish-granting genie, an evil sorcerer and a lamp-full of laughs and, for the first time in a Regent panto, a spectacular 3D sequence which will send audiences flying across Old Peking - and beyond - on a magical flying carpet ride.

Everyone is given 3D glasses and throughout the performance there is lots of opportunity to wear them and be taken on a three dimensional adventure as the genie bursts into the audience - or does he?

You could almost touch him if you reached out and if you're not careful you could be 'hit' by the 'flying' rocks.

The tale continues with the evil Abanazar, played effortlessly by Kai Owen, enlisting the help of Aladdin and Twankey to find the magic lamp and summon the genie.

However, their adventure finds them trapped in a cave and, unable to escape, are granted three wishes – one of which makes Aladdin and his mother rich and able to marry the beautiful Princess Jasmine – a courtship her father Emperor Ming, played by Simon Nehan is against.

It is obvious that each year follows a similar ritual of 'Stoke jokes', audience participation and laugh-out-loud lunacy which keeps panto-lovers returning each year for more.

Also definitely worth a special mention is Amanda Coutts, as Scheherazade - or the slave of the ring- and famed for her effortless roller-skating ability as she glides up and down the stage.

The cast is, once again, joined by The Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts with some of the actors experiencing a professional production for the first time.

Aladdin is produced by Qdos Entertainment in a brand-new partnership with Regent Theatre operators, ATG.

Led by Nick Thomas and Michael Harrison, Qdos Entertainment is one of the world's biggest pantomime producers with more than 35 years' experience in staging more than 670 top-drawer pantomimes to its credit.

Michael Harrison, managing director of Qdos Entertainment's pantomime division said: "We know just how well-loved Jonny and Christian are in Stoke, so it makes perfect sense to invite them back to star in the Regent pantomime, our first time working with them.

"Audiences will be in for a treat as they bring their hilarious comedy and plenty of surprises to the production full of music, dance, laughter and a lamp-full of audience participation."

The panto runs until Sunday, January 7 and tickets starting at £12, are available from the box office, by calling 0844 871 7649 or visiting this website.