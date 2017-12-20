Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following its record breaking success in last year's Aladdin, the stellar pantomime at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre returns to the stage with everyone's favourite hero in green tights – Robin Hood.

This time the expert arrowsmith is joined by the Babes in the Wood – Britney and Whitney as they escape the clutches of the evil Sheriff of Nottingham who is desperate to get his hands on their gold.

The panto begins with a bang and the appearance of rhyming narrator Blondel as Nottingham celebrates May Day – the day the beautiful Maid Marian comes of age and is finally free from the evil Sheriff to marry her Robin Hood.

The charming winking, grinning hero played by Sandy Grigelis floats onto stage in disguise to defeat the Sheriff played by Anthony Hunt – nominated as villain of the year in the British Soap Awards for his work on BBC's soap Doctors – so you know he is the real deal!

The packed theatre is then introduced to Steve Simmonds' Nanny Nelly Nightnurse who is tasked with caring for 'the Babes'.

Of course, before all that happens we are treated to a stand-up comedy routine of rib-tickling proportions. Be prepared for classic, rude panto humour and be expected for more than few 'he's behind you'.

There is just a cast of 10 in this smooth production which could teach other panto productions a thing or two.

As well as some actors playing a multitude of roles they also form the live band, with some on guitar, piano, even saxophone and the drums while not in a scene.

The audience is treated to a rock 'n' roll showcase throughout with performances such as the 60s classic Hippy Hippy Shake through to Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, as well as Shirley Bassey's Goldfinger performed by a rather sizzling Nanny Nelly Nightnurse - complete with gold skintight leotard, of course.

For the slightly younger members of the audience there is the ever popular Rockin' Robin by Michael Jackson and even That Don't Impress Me Much by Shania Twain.

I'd like to give special mentions to everyone involved even down to the scenery which makes much use of the limited space afforded to the stage.

Sandy Grigelis is perfect in the role of smooth hero Robin. He grins and we melt.

Samuel Townsend is also brilliant as the Sheriff's dim but courageous assistant Numbskull.

And while he has all the mannerisms and dim-wittedness of Mr Bean, his haunting rendition of Burt Bacharach's I'll Never Fall in Love Again as he is spurned by Maid Marian provides a nice twist to proceedings.

Of course, it is to the background of Nanny Nelly Nightnurse blowing the trumpet and clashing the symbols to no particular tune.

Nanny Nelly is excellent as the pantomime dame, providing literally a laugh-a-minute mixed with rude undercurrents only understood, thankfully, by the adults.

Maid Marian, played by Laura Sillett, is not just your typical girl. She comes with a good talent for sword fights and leads a takeover of the Sheriff.

This panto ensure a brilliant night for all the family – just bring a brolly!

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood the rock 'n' roll panto runs until Sunday, January 7.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £15.50 for concessions and £66 for families, with school and group discounts available via the box office only.

There is also the ever-popular late night adult only performances. Due to increased demand for these shows, an extra date has been added to the performance schedule and for the first time there will be three adult only performances from January 3-5.

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01785 619080 or by visiting www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk