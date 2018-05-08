Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is nearly that time of year once again when cars, buses, lorries and bikes descend on Swadlincote town centre.

Preparations are now well under way for the sixth annual Swadlincote Festival of Transport, which will arrive in the town on Sunday, May 13, from 10am to 4pm.

Vehicles will occupy the Delph, High Street, West Street, Midland Road, Church Street, Hill Street, Richardson's car park and the bus park car park.

The event has space to display up to 500 vehicles of all shapes and sizes from two wheels upwards.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

In addition to the variety of vehicles of all ages, the show will feature various trade stands as well as children's fairground rides, and there will be live entertainment by local acts and artists throughout the day.

As a registered charity, the event in the past has supported many good causes and will be doing so again from funds raised from exhibitors as well as support from many local businesses, including Roger Bullivant, Provencale Kitchens, Mainline, Midland Classic and Gibson Technology Ltd.

Admission is free, although any donations will be gratefully received at event control or via collection buckets with the Swadlincote Festival of Transport Logo on them, said a spokesman.

Additional parking will be available again this year on Church Gresley Common from where Midlands Classic will be running the park and ride this year.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

Over the past five years the event has gone from strength to strength with the support of both the public and people showing their vehicles and the many sponsors.

It is also supported by South Derbyshire District Council, which organisers saying without the authority's help and assistance the show would not be possible.

There are a few spaces left for anyone who would like to show a vehicle and more information is available by visiting Eventbrite or by telephoning 07850 666125.

Vice-chairman of the organising committee Kevin Middleton said: "We have been fortunate to be blessed with good weather each year and hopefully it will be again this year to help make it a successful day for all the family."