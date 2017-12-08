Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Votes are rolling in for this year's Burton Mail Baby and Toddler of the Year competition.

There are 107 youngsters in the 10 to 18 months category fighting it out to be crowned Burton's cutest baby.

Voting forms have been available in daily copies of the Burton Mail and can be used to vote for the tot you think is the cutest.

Burton Mail editor Emma Turton said: "We always get a great response to our Baby and Toddler of the Year competition and this year has been no exception. Here at the Mail we've loved seeing the pictures of everybody's beautiful babies and toddlers."

Entries have been divided into four age categories, which are zero to nine months, 10 to 18 months, 19 to 35 months and three to five years old. The winner from each category will win £250, with the overall winner bagging an extra £500 and the Baby of the Year 2017 title.

Burton Mail competition organiser Tracey Smith said: "Baby of the Year is our favourite and our readers' favourite Burton Mail competition, and once again we have had a bumper batch of beautiful baby entries. Our readers and judges are going to have a tough task ahead of them selecting the cutest. And this year we have had four sets of twins entered!

"After two weeks of photo sessions, all entry photos were featured in a special supplement on November 14 and readers were then asked to select their favourite and vote using the forms printed each day. There are some very high value voting forms this year, so your votes will very quickly build up, and we have a whopping 250 form coming soon.

"At the end of the voting, the top 10 from each category will then go before a judging panel and our winners will be announced in-paper."

Burton Mail readers will vote for their favourite picture, and the children with the most votes will all appear in a top 40 supplement. A judging panel will then decide the winners.

Voting can be done by using in-paper voting coupons which have been published in daily copies of the Burton Mail. Readers can vote as many times as they like, but can only vote once per coupon.

The Burton Mail is published by Trinity Mirror and, as such, standard Trinity Mirror rules apply; see burtonmail.co.uk/rules for details. The winners will be announced early next year.