People are being asked to channel their inner diva or rock star when a pub is transformed into a dance hall.

The Grove, in Merrydale Road, Stapenhill, will play host to a Do-It-Yourself Dance event from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday, March 25, in aid of Cancer Research UK in memory of Elaine Higgot.

It has been organised by Lynne Campion in memory of the woman she had been friends with for 42 years as they danced through the decades.

Despite getting married, having children and then grandchildren, the two friends always found time to dance and they hoped to be part of the Peter Kay Dance-A-Thon in 2016 but they were unable to get tickets. Lynne managed to get tickets to this year's event, which was later cancelled, but it was too late for Elaine as she had lost her own battle with cancer.

So Lynne has decided to stage her own event in the lounge of the Grove with people invited to join them to dance to some hits from the 1980s and some from the noughties or just cheer them on. She is hoping to exceed her target of £500 for Cancer Research and is already well on the way.

Sainsbury's, in Burton, has agreed to donate fresh fruit for everyone there to dip into as a free refreshment.