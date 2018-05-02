Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tutbury Castle is draped in history, a window to the past which still entertains and delights visitors to this day - nearly 1,000 years after it was first built.

This year the East Staffordshire castle celebrates 950 years since the Normans completed building work and to mark the occasion the French conquerors will be returning to offer a insight into what life was like under their rule.

Around 300 'Normans' will descend on the castle on the first May bank holiday weekend, Sunday and Monday, May 6 and 7, as the site welcomes its largest ever knight living history group, the Historia Normannis.

Tutbury Castle was built under Norman rule shortly after the Conquest and is believed to have been a response by the French invaders to a rebellion in the area in 1068.

Experts say that although they can date the building back 950 years, there is evidence of human occupation on the site stretching back much further, around 10,000 years.

As a Norman castle, it has welcomed some of the greatest names in English history over the years. It has been a mighty fortress, pleasure palace, royal residence and also a location where servants lived with a wide variety of English life found within its walls.

Although the building has historic stories to tell, there have been dark days too as it has seen death and destruction in the form of sieges and the terrors of the English Civil War which resulted in the castle being pulled down following an Act of parliament after the defeat of Charles the First's Royalists.

A spokesman for the castle said it "must have been the most terrifying sight to see the glorious walls fall and the half-timbered and stone housed town within reduced to smoking rubble."

The beauty of the spot remains along with dramatic ruins and the relics of what the castle looked like can be still be seen in the rooms which now only have the sky as a roof. However, the Great Hall is complete along with some vintage furniture while guides are on hand to offer visitors a slice of the past.

Lesley Smith, curator of Tutbury Castle, said: "There are not many places that have been going for 950 years that you can prove but because of the order of William the Conqueror rising up we have the documentation to prove it. I am absolutely thrilled to celebrate it.

"We have the Normannis coming to the castle and they are the largest group we have had. It is a really accurate group celebrating the Norman period which is not very common. This group is really big and it is very exciting to have 300 of them coming.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

"There will be people working in the kitchens and lots of crafts. There will also be a group of monks making the Bible which will be all hand decorated. We had a small group come last year and they went down to the church.

"It will be a lot about rebirth to remind us about what life was like. There will be people dressed in amour and chain mail, it will be absolutely spectacular. They are also very good at speaking to the public.

"This is a chance to see how people lived and go into their tents. We said we have to put on a big show for the 950th year and that is what we are going to do.

"It will be particularly good for children to see history come to life in the castle - 300 people is a lot so we are really pleased. It should be a sparkling event.

"For the Viking event we had last year, 2,800 people came despite the rain - they put on such a good show. It gave a good sense of what life was like. There will also be children dressed up in the tents.

"They take it very seriously. I love people being a bit eccentric as well. It has been nearly 20 years since I took it over and I would like to thank all of the visitors who have grown up coming to the castle to see us every season and all of the new visitors.

"We are expecting people from much further out to come to see the Normannis as it is not common to see them from this period.

"Visitors can expect a warm welcome and there are lots of things to do. There will be children's entertainment as well. Come along to see us."

The Historia Normannis will see 'Normans' from all walks of life, including knights in armour, ladies, crafts and domestic life. There will be a group of monks inscribing Bibles with hand-made colour pigments and gold lead.

As well as the Norman camp there will be a fairground for little ones, birds of prey and lots of hot and cold food on offer.

The reenactment will be open from 10.30am to 5pm on Sunday, May 6 and Monday, May 7. Last admission is 4pm and more information is available by calling 01283 812129 or emailing bookings@tutburycastle.com.