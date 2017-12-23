Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Described as "the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes", Birmingham’s offering of Cinderella doesn’t disappoint.

Featuring the huge vocal talents of Beverley Knight and Suzanne Shaw alongside the dancing excellence of Danny Mac and the slapstick comedy of The Grumbleweeds, this pantomime leaves you rolling in laughter and blown-away by the overall talent.

But despite the famous names, there is one man who is a guaranteed hit at any Birmingham Hippodrome pantomime - and that is Matt Slack.

Annual visitors to Birmingham's pantomime will know that this is now Matt Slack’s fifth consecutive year at the venue and he is already booked for the December 2018 pantomime of Peter Pan .

What makes Matt Slack so special is his impeccable comedy – some of which is rich in adult-humour innuendo while still thrilling the innocent minds of children. It's for this reason that he won the "Best Comic" category in the first-ever British Pantomime Awards.

Couple this with the legendary Grumbleweeds and you will be laughing until your sides hurt – without a doubt, Cinderella is one very funny show.

We all know the story behind Cinderella and her glass slipper, but what’s important is how the script is delivered.

In this pantomime, Beverley Knight gets the show off to a flying start as the Fairy Godmother – quite literally as she hovers above the stage.

Suzanne Shaw – known by many for her time in the group Hear'say - is excellent as the sweet and innocent Cinderella as she teams up with a smitten Matt Slack who plays Buttons.

As Danny Mac shot to fame as a finalist in the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, it was inevitable that his role as Prince Charming would involve some fancy footwork.

(Image: Paul-Coltas)

He may be best known for his perfect samba on the television, but his "dance-off" with Matt Slack sees him doing everything from the Macarena to Gangnam Style.

Adding the evil element to the show is Ceri Dupree and David Dale as the two ugly sisters Voluptua and Verruca, yet even their nasty side is filled with comedy genius.

It's hard not to give away too many secrets and spoil the show for others but some of the best and funniest scenes include the remote control incident with the Grumbleweeds and Matt Slack's snack stall.

From electric shocks and water pistols through to animatronic horses, the show is pure genius from start to finish – with the jaw-dropping gobstopper of a moment taking place towards the end of the show, leaving many of the audience shell-shocked before the pure comedic effect prevails.

You won’t be disappointed with this show – just be prepared to laugh, and laugh, and laugh.