The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star Wars fans can enjoy one of their favourite films surrounded by some wild friends for a memorable night at the "zoovies" - under the stars.

For one night only, an area of Twycross Zoo will be showing sci-fi hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with part of the site turned into an outdoor cinema.

The film event will take place on Saturday, May 5, and visitors will be able to explore the zoo from 5pm before grabbing a bite to eat and settling down to watch the film under the stars from 7.30pm.

The evening will finish around 10pm.

Standard tickets are £15 for adults, £11 for children, and for Twycross Zoo members tickets are £12 for adults, £8 for children.

The outdoor cinema is returning to the zoo following a successful event last year, when The Jungle Book was screened.

Tickets have to be booked in advance by calling 01827 883140 or emailing bookings@twycrosszoo.org.