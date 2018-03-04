Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Burton and Uttoxeter are set for four days of fun to celebrate everything their county has to offer.

This year's Staffordshire Day celebrations are set to be extended across two weekends.

The big day falls on Tuesday, May 1, but organisers have decided to extend celebrations to run on the weekend starting Saturday, April 28 and the following weekend, which ends Sunday, May 6.

The day was first celebrated in 2015 and the date marks the creation of Staffordshire's Wedgwood pottery company in 1759.

It is a chance for people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate Staffordshire and everything that happens in the county.

Some of the attractions for this year's celebrations have already been confirmed, including the Staffordshire Plate Raceday at Uttoxeter Racecourse and a major exhibition dedicated to Staffordshire-born Philip Astley, the father of the modern circus.

Mark Winnington from Staffordshire County Council, said: "Our first two Staffordshire Days were a huge success with thousands of people turning out for hundreds of events right across the county.

"Last year we were also trending on Twitter on the day but this year we want the celebrations to be even bigger and better.

"Because Staffordshire Day falls on a Tuesday this year, not only will we have lots of fun activities planned for the day itself but also on the weekends before and after.

"And, like previous events, the celebrations are a great opportunity to shout about our great county, so make sure the date Tuesday, May 1, is in your diary."

Last year, more than 60,000 people attended events around the county, generating around £1 million for the local economy.

Some of the most popular events were in Burton where dinosaurs took over the National Forest Adventure Farm, stationary steam engines were on show at Claymills Pumping Station and the National Brewery Centre offered two-for-one museum tours.

There was also a vintage market at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, where hundreds of people got the chance to take a step back in time.

A full run-down of the events on offer across the county is online here