Back for its third year, the Children's Easter Festival, will have a host of events and activities for children of all ages taking place in Burton.

Organised by the Brewhouse Arts Centre and supported by Coopers Square and The Octagon shopping centres, the highlights of this year's festival include two film screenings which will be shown on a giant cinema to be erected in Burton Market Hall.

Films will include the Lego Movie, Friday, March 30 at6.30pm and The Goonies on Saturday, March 31 at 7pm.

Also as part of the festival, Burton's Market Place will be transformed into a free family day, which includes a host of street theatre, live performances, workshops and other activities including face painting and bouncy castles.

On The Big Screen at Burton Market Hall

The whole family will be able to enjoy a cinema experience with a difference. Bring blankets and cushions to snuggle down with and grab some popcorn and drinks from the bar.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person with a family ticket (two adults and two children) costing £15.

Play in the Place

From 10am until 4pm on Saturday, March 31, Burton Market Place and hall will be turned into a fun family festival.

Expect a whole host of hands on activities and performances that will surprise and delight the whole family, including:

Mimbre – Exploded Circus Workshops

Roll up Roll up! This is your chance to learn some circus tricks and skills from some of the best in the business.

Join the amazing, incredible, acrobatic, circus performers from the fabulous Mimbre throughout the day in the Market Hall for a range of circus inspired workshops!

Pangottic – Thingamabob

With an internationally-renowned blend of circus, invention and humour, PanGottic brings to life a giant ball slinging, self-exploding piece of handcrafted gadgetry.

Be part of the mayhem as the intrepid inventor risks nerve wracking failure to bring you one perfect chain reaction… with some help from his little assistant.

Hubbub Theatre – Village Green Antics

Village Green Antics', combines theatre, dance, circus, clowning and live music.

It is a fun-filled show playing with the games and races that traditionally happen on a Village Green, you might just have to join in!

Look out for the Clown Powered Vehicle in the Market Place throughout the day.

Plus make and take, archery, bouncy castle and many more surprises during the day.

Easter family fun on the horizon at the National Brewery Centre

Easter Egg Trail

The Easter bunny has hidden all the eggs. Can you help track them down? Visit the website and use the interactive map here to help locate the eggs. Alternatively, collect a map from the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton.

The free event will take place from Friday, March 30 until Wednesday, April 11 and there will be an Easter treat at the end for everyone who can help.

There will also be a giant Easter egg display at The Octagon shopping centre throughout the holidays and you can vote for the winner here

On Saturday, March 31 there will be free Easter-themed face painting at The Octagon and shoppers at the centre that day will also be able to claim a free chocolate egg.

Spend £5 on the day and show your receipt to redeem your free egg.