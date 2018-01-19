The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wine-lovers rejoice - Aldi is launching a selection of organic, low sulphur and low alcohol tipples to tap into the desires of health-conscious wine drinkers.

From a spicy organic red to a refreshing Fairtrade Chenin Blanc, the seven-strong collection will be on sale in stores around the UK including Burton, Swadlincote and Hilton, from Sunday, January 22.

The range features an array of different styles to suit those looking for a low ABV wine and ecologically aware wine fans.

Craft & Origin Gluten Free Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot (£1.99, 25cl)

A lively red wine bursting at the seams with ripe fruit flavours of cherry, plum and dark chocolate. Ideal with a burger in a (gluten free) bap.

Craft & Origin Organic Red (£1.99, 25cl)

A sweetly fruity and vibrant red wine with a saucy kick. Great to enjoy with a spicy curry.

Craft & Origin Fairtrade Chenin Blanc Grenache (£1.99, 25cl)

A massively refreshing and juicy white wine with a bounty of tropical, apple and citrus flavours. Sip this cold, on its own, or alongside a free-range chicken dish.

Craft & Origin Moscato Rose (£1.99, 25cl) – low alcohol

Carefree, fizzy and wild - this rosé is low in alcohol but high on taste. Serve chilled.

Origin Pure No Sulphur Added Cabernet Sauvignon (£5.69, 75cl)

This beautiful red wine from South Africa holds classic notes of blackberries, which dominate both the nose and the palate.

Unlike virtually all wines produced, this one is made without the addition of any sulphites, making it as natural and pure as it gets.

Frizzante Rosé (£3.49, 75cl)

A light and refreshing sparkling rosé, with an ABV of just 5.5%. Hailing from the region of Valencia, Spain, it has a sweet, luscious berry and rosewater aroma and is a fantastic companion to any dessert.

Featherweight White Zinfandel (£2.99, 75cl) – low calorie

The Featherweight White Zinfandel is an expertly crafted blend using Californian White Zinfandel grapes, with a beautifully natural, vibrant pink colour and luscious, fresh strawberry aromas.

The wine has a lively, full flavour of fruit juices. At only 5.5% ABV, it is the perfect aperitif and a great companion to fruity desserts. Per 125ml serving, the wine contains just 57 calories.

Featherweight Italian Pinot Grigio (£2.99, 75cl) – low calorie

This Featherweight Italian Pinot Grigio includes the finest Italian grapes and features a typical straw yellow colour.

The wine has fresh, crisp citrus notes with white peach aromas, as well as a full flavour with lasting finish.

At only 5.5% ABV, it pairs beautifully with a light salad or seafood dish. Per 125ml serving, it contains just 52 calories.