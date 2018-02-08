The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, a popular budget supermarket is gearing up for a bumper weekend of sales in its wine aisles.

As shoppers get set to stock up on great-value sparkling wines, Aldi has extended its Valentine's Day offerings, with a fantastic-value Prosecco Duca Del Poggio, retailing at just £4.99.

The range also includes a Crémant De Loire Rosé (£7.99), Giotti Spumante Rosé (£5.99).

The pocket friendly prosecco will sit alongside Aldi's range of sparkling wines, including the Belletti Prosecco Spumante at £5.99, the award-winning Prosecco Surperiore DOCG (£7.99) and Organic Prosecco (£7.99), and the highly acclaimed Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut (£10.99).

Julie Ashfield, joint managing director of Corporate Buying at Aldi, said: "We are proud to offer customers great-value products without compromising on quality and our fizz range does just that.

"We are dedicated to sourcing a range of products that suit all tastes and budgets and we are expecting the Prosecco Del Poggio to be a hit with those looking to add a pop to their Valentine's Day, for less than £5."

The full range is available to buy now in stores and online at Aldi.co.uk

Aldi has stores in Horninglow Street, Burton, the Pipeworks, in Swadlincote and Huntspill Road, Hilton.