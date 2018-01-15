The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of Burton’s best-known restaurants, Anoki, is to launch its own range of ready meals after a pilot scheme proved a big success.

The freshly-cooked ready meals are prepared every day by Anoki’s team of chefs, and include some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes - with a selection of starters, seven main courses, plus rice and naan breads.

Naveed Khaliq, the founder of Anoki, said told the Derby Telegraph that the Express range delivers “restaurant quality food at a fraction of the price”.

He said: “We’ve spent the last 12 months tweaking and perfecting the range in-house, ensuring that storage, cooking and reheating times are set to guarantee optimal Anoki flavours.

“A pilot scheme earlier this year proved a huge success, with our restaurants selling out pretty much every day. Reviews of our pre-cooked meals have also been extremely positive.

“Customers can now pick up their favourite Anoki meals from the fridge here, then heat at home and eat at their leisure."

Starters cost £2.95 each, with main courses from £3.50 and extras such as rice and naan breads from £1.25.

The dishes, which are branded with the distinctive Anoki logo, are available to collect from 3pm at Anoki restaurants on the A38 at Egginton, London Road in Derby, and Barker Gate in Nottingham.

Mr Khaliq said: “We currently offer seven main courses and two starters and plan to extend the range in the coming months.

“We also have plans to extend the number of outlets where the Express range can be purchased from, ensuring the best quality ready meals on the market are easily accessible.”

Dishes need to be heated for three minutes in the microwave, of they can be frozen and heated later.