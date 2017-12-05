Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As vegetarian and vegan substitutes for some of our favourite foods are slowly taking prime positions on the supermarket shelves, it's now time for Christmas goodies to appear on the list.

Asda has now launched completely vegan mince pies, meaning that now everyone can enjoy the festive snack.

Free from all animal ingredients, the vegan mince pies will set you back 89p for a box of six, making them cheaper than all other mince pies in the supermarket's range.

If it's a fresh one you're after, you can pick one up from Asda's in store bakery costing £1 for four or £1.50 for four Extra Special Deep Fill.

Although Iceland already offers vegan mince pies for £1.75, Asda's are the first to carry the official stamp of approval from the Vegan Society Trademark.

Now we just have to wait for all the other supermarkets to follow...

Asda predicts 18 million individual vegan mince pies will be gobbled down this Christmas, with the nation having already spent £4m on mince pies by mid-October alone.