Major supermarkets across the UK have recalled a number of food products following a string of safety warnings to the public over allergies and intolerances.

Product recalls have been issued by Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, along with furniture giant Ikea in the past few days.

The recalls include a ready-made Italian pasta bake and dairy-free coconut milk yoghurt, which the Food Standards Agency reports could be a risk to people with food intolerances.

Shoppers who bought any of the below products have been told they should not be eaten and returned to supermarkets immediately for a refund.

As reported by Kent Live, these are the latest products that have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency:

Asda

Asda has recalled the Laila Mint Sauce which contains egg, which is not mentioned on the label, a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or an intolerance to egg.

The affected product is the one litre version, with a batch code of PR210617C2 and barcode 502058000854, with a best before date of June 21, 2018.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it and instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

For further information contact Asda customer relations on 0800 952 0101.

Tesco/Sainsbury's

COYO is recalling dairy free coconut milk yogurt products because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The yoghurt is sold in various supermarkets, including both Tesco and Sainsbury's.

Products: COYO dairy-free coconut milk yoghurt, all flavours.

Pack size: All

Use By dates / batch codes:

23/02/18 180115, 180116, 180118, 180119

02/03/18 180122, 180123, 180124, 180125, 180126

09/03/18 180130, 180131, 180201, 180202

16/03/18 180205, 180206, 180207, 180208, 180209

No other COYO products are known to be affected.

If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Lidl

Lidl has recalled two types of Favorina Dip Eggs because they contain milk and may also contain other allergens, which are not written in English.

Product details:

Favorina Dip Eggs Cocoa Crème

Pack size: 144g, 4x36g

'Best before' date: 30.07.2018

Batch code: L1506A7LP

Allergens: milk; may contain: cereals containing gluten, egg, peanut, soya, nuts

Favorina Dip Eggs Milk Crème​

Pack size: 144g, 4x36g

'Best before' date: 30.07.2018

Batch code: L1506A7LP

Allergens: milk; may contain: cereals containing gluten, egg, peanut, soya, nuts.

No other Lidl products are known to be affected by the recall.

If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to the allergens above, do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Morrisons

Morrisons is recalling its Italian Penne Bolognese Bake 400g because it contains celery which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to celery.

Product details:

Product: Morrisons Italian Penne Bolognese Bake

Pack size: 400g

Use by date: 18th,19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd & 23rd February 2018

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to celery, do not eat it. Return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.