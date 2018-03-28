Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a popular Burton chip shop has hatched a plan celebrate Easter in style, as he has been offered battered Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Owner of Calais Road Fish Bar, Andrew Charalambous, was inundated with customers over the Christmas period treating themselves his battered mince pies or deep-fried pigs in blankets, and decided he wanted to find another treat to get local people egg-cited in the run up to Easter.

The 36-year-old says the battered Creme Eggs have been popular and, although some customers have been dubious before trying them, they have agreed that they are a tasty treat.

Mr Charalambous said: "After the success of the battered mince pies and pigs in blankets, we wanted to find something else which would be popular with customers.

"With Easter coming up, we thought battered Creme Eggs would be perfect - and they are.

"We are looking to bring in other treats too - battered pumpkin or sweets for Halloween maybe. I am thinking we might do battered ice cream in summer - almost like a Baked Alaska pudding."

His wife, Andrea, 32, added they used to offer battered Mars bars, which were really popular, but because they had to be cooked in a separate fryer, the couple decided to take them off the menu.

Mrs Charalambous said: "Due to the snack bar having a thin layer of chocolate around the nougat and caramel, if it cracked, the chocolate would ruin an entire fryer of oil."

But this hasn't stopped them selling more unusual treats, such as the battered mince pies and pigs in blankets which flew out of the fryers once they were unveiled in December.

Mr Charalambous said the battered pigs in blankets sold like hotcakes when they were on sale, adding he originally wanted to carry on cooking them, but decided to keep them as a once-a-year treat.

He said: "We've had so many people come into the shop and ask for pigs in blankets. We're going to do them again this year, but I think just at Christmas. It will make them more special when they do come back.

"We had one lady come into the show recently, saying she had been on a diet, but just had to try one of the battered pigs in blankets! I had to tell her she was a few months late!"

As for the battered Creme Eggs, they cost just £1 each and will be available over the Easter period at the fish and chip shop in Calais Road.

And if this isn't enough to satisfy your fix of Cadbury Crème Eggs with a twist this Easter, the Cherry Tree Farm pub, in Willington has created the UK's first giant Crème Egg Yorkshire pudding.

Our Verdict

Reporter Beth Pridding went down to try one of the treats for herself. She said: "I was lucky enough to try one of the shop's battered mince pies over Christmas, and instantly fell in love with them, craving them long after the mincemeat had been put away for another year.

"I will admit, however, I was a little nervous about trying the battered Creme Egg, as I wasn't quite sure how well chocolate would work with batter. There really was no need to be worried!

"The slightly sweet batter worked perfectly with the partially melted chocolate and gooey centre. It tasted similar to a crispy churro or doughnut batter.

"I'm already planning for when I can go down again and get some more!"