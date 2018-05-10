Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular beer and sausage festival is to return to a Burton pub this weekend, offering more than 20 different ales for beer-lovers.

The event, which is hosted by Burton Bridge Inn, in Bridge Street, is held every six months and offers visitors a combination of hot dogs and beer.

Landlord Carl Stout, 46, hailed the last event, held in October 2017, a 'huge success' as people from all over the country arrived to sample the tasty fare.

The festival, which has returned for the 18th time, started on Thursday, May 10 and will run until Saturday, May 12, with organisers welcoming beer and sausage lovers from noon until 11.30pm every day.

Carl, who lives in Shobnall, said: "It's been hard work preparing for it, but it is our 18th festival so we know it is always worth it. We're really looking forward to the weekend and welcoming everyone to the pub.

"Ultimately, we want people to come along, try a few beers, have a hot dog and a good time. Hopefully the weather will stay sunny and dry to make it a great weekend."

Organisers will offer a selection of 24 different ales, along with various ciders and perries, plus five different types of sausages served straight from the barbecue. The sausages are specially made for the festival by Barker's Butchers in Rolleston.

The festival is held to raise money for Bretby Rotary Club, which works on various projects with people in the local community.

Carl said: "We have a lot of guys in the pub who come down regularly and they are part of the Rotary Club.

"They come along and support us at the pub so we thought it would be a great opportunity to support them as well in what they do. We're hoping to raise a good amount for them."

The Burton Bridge also works to raise money for cancer charity, Bloodwise, which started 30 years ago when the daughter of a regular customer was diagnosed with leukaemia.

The worldwide charity works to stop people dying from blood cancer and looks for ways to make patients' lives better.

Money donated to the organisation goes into improving tests for cancer, making treatments easier for patients and attempting to get it diagnosed as early as possible.

Earlier this year, the pub announced it had raised more than £40,000 for the charity in the 30 years since fund-raising started.

The best Burton-brewed beers

Pedigree

The most famous of all the Burton brews has to be Pedigree. The popular ale is available in most pubs across Burton and South Derbyshire, and in all Marston's pubs across the country, being the group's signature ale.

Bridge Bitter

The bitter was Burton Bridge Brewery's first-ever brew in May 1982. The award-winning tipple is now the brewery's flagship beer, with people coming from far and wide to get a taste.

Cobra

Cobra was founded in 1989 for people looking for a smoother and less gassy lager, meaning it appeals to both ale and larger drinkers.

The beer is brewed in the UK and in India, with its UK home in Burton. Cobra's combined beers, Cobra Premium, Cobra Zero and King Cobra, have won a total of 94 gold medals at the Monde Selection Awards, making them among the most decorated beers in the world.

Coors Light

The light beer was first produced in 1978 by Coors Brewing Company, before it merged and became Molson Coors. The beer is lowered to 3.8 degrees Celsius to make it extra cold, giving it the sharp taste loved by many people.

Draught Burton Ale

When Carlsberg announced it would stop brewing DBA, directors at the Burton Bridge Brewery felt it was important for the beer to return to its home in the town.

The beer was trailed and made its debut at the Burton CAMRA Beer Festival in 2015, quickly becoming a firm favourite, with many complimenting the beer on its authenticity.