Who doesn't love a trip to McDonald's? It's the world’s largest restaurant chain and in the UK alone there are 1,200 restaurants serving three million people every day. Now that's some burgers being flipped.

In Burton, Swadlincote, Ashby and Uttoxeter, there is no shortage of McDonald’s and the world-famous Golden Arches is a familiar sight.

Today, America are celebrating National Fast Food Day so we thought we'd give you an insight on what goes on behind the scenes.

Before becoming a reporter Christopher Harper, worked at McDonald's for six years as a part-time crew member at a branch in Leicestershire and he's shared with us a few things burger-lovers may not know about their favourite fast-food chain.

1. It's pretty easy to make your way up the ladder

The 'gold star' system is no indication of how long you've served - you can climb the ladder pretty quickly.

McDonald's hands out a workbook to new starters and you have to work with an another colleague and answer questions to earn stars. It didn't meant extra pay unless you became a crew trainer or a shift manager.

I never worked towards my stars because I never saw the job as a long-term prospect. I know some people who had been there for three months and had already got every single star.

2. People make A LOT of mess in the toilets – don’t be one of them

I can recall numerous times people made a mess in our toilets. It was a complete nightmare for the staff who worked as a customer care assistant who had to clean it up.

Sometimes it would be children who had an accident which was fine but when it was late at night and drunks who decided to sneak in and throw up all over the place, it was revolting.

So if you're tempted to make a mess and not clear it up, spare a thought for the poor soul who has to mop it up. They WON'T be lovin' it.

3. We can see you ordering at the Drive-Thru

When you pull up in your car at the Drive-Thru window, all you see is the speaker and the screen from where you’re ordering. But what you may not know is that we can see EVERYTHING you do.

The order screen at our branch had a small camera pointed right at customers in their car and we could see and hear (when their window was down) everything they did.

So next time you're tempted to stick your finger up your nose when ordering, some is watching...!

4. Most of the food is frozen- even the desserts

You'd be amazed at just many things on the menu will have come out of a freezer. Buns, meat, fries, chicken nuggets and even the desserts. In a typical burger only the salad and sauce are fresh.

5. Staff don’t get 'unlimited food'

It's a commonly held belief that McDonald's staff can tuck into a Big Mac anytime they like. Not true! The branch I worked in had a points system which gave you a certain number of items per day. Typically we could get a free burger, fries and a drink every day we were in. I'd take advantage of it as much as I could - and I put on loads of weight, about a stone in a couple of years. The temptation was just too much! I lost it again when I left, in case you were wondering...

Outside working hours, we'd get a card which entitled us to big discounts at other McDonald's branches. It meant we could get huge meals for as little as £2.50.

6. McDonald's workers are not as dumb as you think and some customers were a massive pain

Many people who work at McDonald's are usually people who need a part-time job while in college or university. They're not all low-skilled workers who have little prospects or nothing else better to do.

One regular customer assumed that I was dumb and seemed to take pleasure in changing his order just to be awkward. Every fortnight he drove up to the Drive-Thru and placed his order - and when he got to the pay window he'd change his mind. He just wanted to mess us about for kicks.

7. Some people place huge orders - then pay in loose change

I remember one of the worst orders imaginable. Three teachers from a playgroup came up to the counter to place a huge order. One teacher came to my till and others went to my colleagues. The lady ordered almost £50 worth of happy meals and drinks which took an age to serve while the queue behind her got longer and longer.

The cherry on top was that she paid with mostly coins which I had to count out. I lost count at least twice because it was so hectic. If you think that you've been waiting a while for your food maybe the guy in front has placed the world's biggest order and is paying in pennies!

This story was first published in the Derby Telegraph

