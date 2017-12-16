If there's one thing most people look forward to about Christmas, it's the food.
And because it's the festive season and it only happens once a year, you're allowed to splurge and enjoy yourself. Calories don't count at Christmas – everyone knows that!
If you're hosting a gathering this year, or simply fancy indulging yourself, here's a roundup of all the best Christmas party food our supermarkets have to offer.
Pigs in Blankets
Available from Tesco, these are priced at £10.
Salmon Pin Wheels
These can be found at Tesco for £14.
Chicken Skewers
Also from Tesco, these are £8.
Mini Deep Dish Pizzas
These yummy treats are from Iceland and are £3.
Breaded Cheese Selection
Cheese lovers rejoice! This platter is priced at just £3 from Iceland.
Mozzarella Sticks
Another one for cheese fans - just £1 from Iceland.
Toad in the Hole
These British classics are £3 from Iceland.
Mini Chicken Burgers
These are available from Tesco for £2.
And now for dessert...
Churros
Treat yourself with this Spanish street food favourite. Available from Tesco for £2.
Black Forest Profiteroles
Available from Tesco for £2.
Patisserie Selection
These sweet treats are available from Iceland for £5.