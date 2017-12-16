The video will start in 8 Cancel

If there's one thing most people look forward to about Christmas, it's the food.

And because it's the festive season and it only happens once a year, you're allowed to splurge and enjoy yourself. Calories don't count at Christmas – everyone knows that!

If you're hosting a gathering this year, or simply fancy indulging yourself, here's a roundup of all the best Christmas party food our supermarkets have to offer.

Pigs in Blankets

(Image: Tesco)

Available from Tesco, these are priced at £10.

Salmon Pin Wheels

(Image: Tesco)

These can be found at Tesco for £14.

Chicken Skewers

(Image: Tesco)

Also from Tesco, these are £8.

Mini Deep Dish Pizzas

(Image: Iceland)

These yummy treats are from Iceland and are £3.

Breaded Cheese Selection

(Image: Iceland)

Cheese lovers rejoice! This platter is priced at just £3 from Iceland.

Mozzarella Sticks

(Image: Iceland)

Another one for cheese fans - just £1 from Iceland.

Toad in the Hole

(Image: Iceland)

These British classics are £3 from Iceland.

Mini Chicken Burgers

(Image: Tesco)

These are available from Tesco for £2.

And now for dessert...

Churros

(Image: Tesco)

Treat yourself with this Spanish street food favourite. Available from Tesco for £2.

Black Forest Profiteroles

(Image: Tesco)

Available from Tesco for £2.

Patisserie Selection

(Image: Iceland)

These sweet treats are available from Iceland for £5.