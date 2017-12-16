If there's one thing most people look forward to about Christmas, it's the food.

And because it's the festive season and it only happens once a year, you're allowed to splurge and enjoy yourself. Calories don't count at Christmas – everyone knows that!

If you're hosting a gathering this year, or simply fancy indulging yourself, here's a roundup of all the best Christmas party food our supermarkets have to offer.

Pigs in Blankets

A Christmas favourite

Available from Tesco, these are priced at £10.

Salmon Pin Wheels

The salmon pin wheels

These can be found at Tesco for £14.

Chicken Skewers

These will be a hit at the Christmas party

Also from Tesco, these are £8.

Mini Deep Dish Pizzas

The mini pizzas

These yummy treats are from Iceland and are £3.

Breaded Cheese Selection

One for the cheese lovers

Cheese lovers rejoice! This platter is priced at just £3 from Iceland.

Mozzarella Sticks

Yum!

Another one for cheese fans - just £1 from Iceland.

Toad in the Hole

A British classic made easy

These British classics are £3 from Iceland.

Mini Chicken Burgers

Tiny little burgers

These are available from Tesco for £2.

And now for dessert...

Churros

Mmm

Treat yourself with this Spanish street food favourite. Available from Tesco for £2.

Black Forest Profiteroles

Can't go wrong

Available from Tesco for £2.

Patisserie Selection

For those who like a bit of variety

These sweet treats are available from Iceland for £5.