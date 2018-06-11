Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Who doesn't love a meal out? Whether it's a good old slap up Sunday lunch, a curry with friends or a baby shower at a tea room, foodies never tire of letting someone else do the cooking – and washing up.

We've taken a look at leading review website TripAdvisor to find out the top nine restaurants in Burton and the surrounding villages, according to the reviews left by diners.

Top of the list, out of a total of 152 restaurants in the town, is Pascal at The Old Vicarage. The popular restaurant has 85 per cent excellent from a whopping 789 reviews.

Do you agree with the verdicts?

1. Pascal at The Old Vicarage

The restaurant in Branston has received a 5.0 rating on TripAdvisor and, out of 818 reviews, 84 per cent are excellent and 11 per cent are very good.

The family-owned and run establishment changes its table d'hote menu on a monthly basis to keep its food seasonal and interesting.

A recent review on TripAdvisor stated: "Really enjoyed our lunch at this lovely restaurant.

"The proprietors were very welcoming and friendly. The complimentary olives and nibbles on arrival was a nice touch.

"The meal was well presented and very enjoyable. We had the goats' cheese panna cotta for starters, which was as light as a feather.

"The smoked haddock for our second course was cooked just right, on a bubble and squeak 'pattie'.

"For dessert it was the rhubarb three-ways, consisting of ice-cream, jelly and brûlée, which was fab! Will definitely come here again."

2. Favourite Thai

Receiving 4.5 rating on the site, out of 546 reviews the establishment in Burton town centre has received 80 per cent excellent and 15 per cent very good.

Located in the Market Place, one recent reviewer of the restaurant wrote: "We went as a party of four for my partner's birthday, we were welcomed and treated so well.

"The food was excellent and when I told them it was my partner's birthday they made extra effort for him.

"This is a gem of a restaurant and we will definitely return. A very special evening made by the lovely people who run this restaurant.

3. Langan's Tea Rooms

The tea rooms, which is situated on the corner of Guild Street and George Street, in Burton town centre is steeped in history and dates back to 1894.

All staff at the tea rooms are graduates of BAC O'Connor who have undergone rehabilitation at the centre in Burton. Profits are ploughed back into the organisation to provide education, training and employment.

From 293 reviews, the tea rooms has received 75 per cent excellent and 18 per cent very good.

One recent review stated: "An accidental find online as we were looking for a venue in Burton for a get together.

"Really good breakfast menu, and the ethos behind the brand is heart-warming. Reserved a table. Lovely helpful staff. Highly recommended."

4. Gurkha Curry Lounge

Situated in Burton's Station Street, the restaurant was a finalist at the English Curry Awards in 2016.

With a rating of 4.5, the establishment has received 442 TripAdvisor reviews with 80 per cent excellent and 12 per cent very good.

One reviewer recently wrote: "My fiancé and I and my best friend and his wife went here for my birthday meal.

"Service was good and a great choice on the menu too, very different from the usual food. They've got an alcohol license too so that was handy.

"Not too expensive either so would definitely recommend this place."

5. Cock Inn, Hanbury

This traditional village pub has seating for 60 in its restaurant, overlooking stunning countryside.

The team is passionate about providing good quality service and giving all its customers the best possible dining experience.

All dishes are home-made and locally sourced and cooked fresh to order, with the meat supplied by a local butcher in Rolleston.

​The village pub restaurant has received a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and from 224 reviews, 78 per cent are excellent and 16 per cent very good.

One reviewer wrote: "Went for a walk around the amazing Fauld Crater which is about 600 yards away from the Cock Inn.

"By the time we got back to the pub I was ready for a beer and something to eat.

"I was really parched so had a very nice pint of San Miguel followed by fish and chips (it was a Friday).

"The management were very friendly and helpful and the pub has a large car park.

"It is set on the edge of a picturesque village with lovely views over the countryside."

6. Little India

(Image: Google Street View)

The restaurant in Barton under Needwood has received 370 reviews with 77 per cent excellent and 16 per cent very good. The overall rating is 4.5.

One recent review posted on the website stated: "This was our first visit to Little India but we will certainly be back, we came because of the trip advisor reviews.

"We were made to feel very welcome by all the staff and thoroughly enjoyed all our courses.

"The service is definitely a class above similar restaurants.

7. The Red Lion

The pub restaurant in Newborough has recently changed hands, however familiar faces will be staying behind the bar.

According to TripAdvisor, the establishment has a rating of 4.5 and out of 342 reviews, 75 per cent are excellent and 19 per cent very good.

One reviewer recently wrote: "I have been here several times now, the last visit was for lunch.

"Good atmosphere, cheerful staff and really good food.

"Having had several pricey meals this was fantastic value, my friends thought so too.

8. Pinocchio's

(Image: Pinocchio's)

Situated in Burton's High Street, the family-owned restaurant is run by Marianna Frusciante, and her partner Paul Cookson.

On TripAdvisor the eatery boasts an overall rating of 4.5 and from 217 reviews, 66 per cent are excellent and 25 per cent very good.

One reviewer recently took to the website to write: "Found this family-run Italian restaurant a few years ago amd was instantly impressed.

"Have visited it many times since and the standard of the food - which is freshly cooked to order in front of you, the friendliness of the staff and general ambiance of the place never fails to please us.

"Other people must feel the same as although we usually go mid-week the restaurant always appears well attended amd pre-booking a table advisable.

"Paid another visit this week amd yet again another lovely meal, beautifully cooked and served by very friendly attentive staff."

8. The Bridge Inn, Branston

Serving tasty Italian food, along with steaks, the Branston pub restaurant is a hidden gem, nestled by the side of the Trent and Mersey Canal.

It has a rating of 4.5 on TripAdvisor and out of 276 reviews, 66 per cent are excellent and 21 per cent very good.

One recent diner wrote: "This is a wonderful pub/restaurant well positioned beside the Trent and Mersey Canal.

"We have eaten here on several occasions and the food is of an excellent standard.

"The staff are friendly and welcoming and the beer is good.

"It really is a fantastic place to spend a summer evening beside the canal."

10. Coopers Tavern

This popular pub close to the town centre isn't a restaurant persay, it does, however, serve up a mean cheeseboard and pork pie ensemble.

According to TripAdvisor, the establishment has a rating of 4.5 and out of 125 reviews, 79 per cent are excellent and 14 per cent very good.

One recent reviewer wrote: "Visited this pub during a pub crawl in Burton last Friday what a gem good choice of ales not all of them from the Joules stable and some great Scotch eggs and pork pies on sale."

Another took to TripAdvisor to state: "Proper pub - all the essentials done well and none of the rubbish. "Independent, serving excellent range of real and craft ales, friendly welcome, great atmosphere, no music, no slot machines, simple selection of some tasty pies and cheese boards, sensible value prices."

All details correct at time of going to press.