Going vegan for 2018 has been one of the most popular New Year's Resolutions this time around.

More and more people are switching to a vegan diet, meaning they will not eat or drink anything that comes from an animal. and others are opting to cut meat from their diet by going vegetarian.

According to www.veganuary.com, the name given to going vegan this January, most people decide to go vegan because of their love for animals. Others want to set themselves a challenge as they strive for a healthier lifestyle.

NHS experts do point out that while humans should be able to get most of the nutrients they need from eating a vegan diet, those with additional nutritional needs or women who are pregnant or nursing should make sure to have some extra protein and iron on top of the vegan diet.

And there are hundreds of tasty recipes available to people taking on the challenge, and many are available on the Veganuary website. Options include almond milk and ginger nut crunch muesli for breakfast, sweet and tasty tofu salad or curried chickpea burgers for lunch and mushroom and thyme quinoa risotto or potatoes with peppers, garlic and creaming tahini sauce for dinner.

Restaurants across Burton and South Derbyshire have embraced the move towards a vegan diet and are adding to their menus to cater for those trying out Veganuary.

So we've taken a look at some of the best rated restaurants across the area for vegan and vegetarian meals, according to reviews on worldwide travel site TripAdvisor:

Pascal at the Old Vicarage, Branston

Husband and wife team, Karen and Pascal Arnoux took over the Old Vicarage restaurant in Branston in 1999. Since then, they have earned themselves a top reputation and in 2007, the eatery was awarded Staffordshire Restaurant of the Year'.

They offer a varied and exciting menu, which changes on a monthly basis and regular themed evenings also take place at the restaurant, it says on the website.

The options available for vegetarians and vegans at the restaurants have certainly proved to be popular, putting this restaurant as the top place to grab a meal for Veganuary.

The restaurant's vegetarian and vegan options include:

Butternut squash, sweet potato and chickpea curry with a lemon and coriander couscous;

Beetroot tart tatin with grilled goats cheese and a watercress and walnut salad;

Roast Jerusalem artichoke with a parsnip and spelt risotto topped with watercress pesto.

Favourite Thai, Market Place, Burton

For those wanting something a little different, Favourite Thai in Market Place offers a wide range of traditional Thai dishes, perfect for anyone wanting to explore cuisines from different parts of the world, says TripAdvisor.

Thai dishes often have a combination of exciting flavours to create meals that are sour, sweet, salty and spicy, often all at the same time.

Some of the best vegan and vegetarian options are:

Pud ma kue som rod: lightly battered aubergines, tomatoes, pineapple, sweet basic leaves with sweet chilli sauce;

Gaeng kiew wann pak: an authentic Thai green curry with vegetable, aubergines in coconut milk;

Tofu pud gra prao: stir fried tofu with holy basil leaves, bamboo shoots, green bean and capsicums.

The Red Lion, Newborough

The Red Lion has become a popular spot for people looking to find a tasty vegetarian or vegan meal this January.

The restaurant sits in the small, rural village just out of Burton and offers stunning views while diners can eat fine foods and drink some of the best beers Burton has to offer, says the website.

The most popular vegetarian meals at the restaurant include:

Harissa roasted butternut squash, gnocchi, cherry tomatoes, stilton, spinach and sage cream;

Mozzarella, tomato and pesto ciabatta;

Mediterranean vegetable, feta and spinach lasagne, garlic ciabatta and house salad.

The Dial, Station Street, Burton

The Dial opened in 2002 and has since developed to become one of the most popular restaurants in Burton town centre, according to TripAdvisor.

Many of the ingredients served at the eatery are locally sourced with the best ingredients the Midlands has to offer, which can all be washed down with classic cocktails made by experienced bar staff.

The Dial has an all-vegan menu along its main menu, making it even easier for customers to get exactly what they want. Some of the best options include:

Thai red vegetable curry with steamed coconut rice;

Wild mushroom, rocket and pine nut risotto with truffle oil;

Butternut squash, aubergine and parsnip tagine with herb cous cous.

Gurkha Curry Lounge, Station Street, Burton

Gurkha Curry Lounge is a great option for anyone wanting to try something a little different, say reviewers on TripAdvisor.

The restaurant in Station Street is a great town centre spot to try Nepalese cuisine, featuring herbs and spices from regions in Nepal and India, they say.

The strong focus on dishes from Nepal and the Himalayan regions sets the curry lounge apart from other Indian restaurants across the area and any lover of curry is urged to visit at least once.

The most popular vegetarian and vegan options include:

Gurkha vegetable masala: mixture of vegetables with masala sauce;

Brinjal Aaoo: aubergine and potato with Nepalese spices and spring onions;

Aloo tama: black-eyed beans, potatoes and bamboo shoots cooked with spices and coriander.

Anoki, A38, near Willington

Anoki Derby opened in 2003 and the Willington restaurant followed shortly afterwards. The small chain has collected several awards through its lifetime.

Visitors travel to Anoki from across the globe to try some of its most popular curries, including chicken tikka, tanndoori vegetables, mirch masala chicken and lamb desi, its says on the site.

The restaurant has built up a strong reputation for its vegetarian cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes include:

Special vegetable curry: a warming dish of mixed vegetables cooked in a Nepalese village style sauce;

Bindi Masala: fresh okra prepared in a house style recipe that has become well-known with regulars to the restaurant;

Tarkha Dahl: spicy lentil dish from Southern India.

Bella Italia, Burton

Bella Italia at the Middleway Retail Park brings a taste of Italy to Burton, with classic dishes just like Mama used to make it, says TripAdvisor.

The restaurant offers crisp hand-stretched pizzas, tasty pastas made by the Gaetarelli family in Lake Garda, and classic iced desserts.

The most popular vegan meals at the eatery include:

Pomodoro: fresh pasta twists in rich tomato sauce;

Lenticchie: spaghetti with a rich lentil and mushroom ragu;

Verde burger: cannellini bean and Italian her burger patty, with salsa verde, tomato, onion and lettuce. All served with a side salad.

The Winery, Manor Drive, Burton

The Winery is a popular spot for Burtonians who want a little bit of fine dining mixed with a relaxing atmosphere, says the site.

Living up to its name, the restaurant has a wide range of wines available to customers that will compliment dishes on the menu perfectly.

Some of the most popular vegan options at The Winery include:

Vegetable jambalaya with lightly spiced saffron rice;

Mushrooms braised in white wine and vegetable broth served with long grain rice;

Roasted Mediterranean vegetable ratatouille with a tomato ragu and potato rosti.

Did we miss you favourite place? Make sure to let us know.