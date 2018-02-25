Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bretby mum who has turned her passion for pastry into a sweet success has told of her big plans for the future and how she juggles family life with flans and fondants.

Natasha Lomas, 25, was first introduced into the food industry as a teenager, when she worked in restaurants as a waitress and pastry chef, but after becoming a mum she decided to try to go it alone.

She has set up 'Hey Sugar' a bespoke desserts and confectionery business from her kitchen and is enjoying the sweet taste of success.

Natasha, of Ashby Road, Bretby, said: "I have always worked in restaurants and I am fully trained to work in catering.

"After having children I thought it might be hard to go back to working in that environment so I wanted to do something on my own.

"I gradually decided what I wanted to do and ended up with gifts, baking mixes and desserts.

"I have always had an interest in doing this and there has never been any doubt in my mind about doing anything but catering and food.

"I did my A-Levels but I always knew deep down what I really wanted to do, so I went to catering college and I knew then I had found my love and my future.

"I have always wanted to work for myself, have a business or shop, and this is a hop in that direction. I am not sure what that is yet as you have to start off small but I know I will get there eventually."

While whisking up a storm in her kitchen, Natasha is also busy planning a wedding and raising a five-year-old, two-year-old and a seven-month-old.

Although challenging, Natasha says her "very supportive" family play a big role in her determination and often act as guinea pigs when trying out new sweet treats.

She said: "I often ask them what they think and it is good because now I know what works and which products are popular which don't really work.

"My younger brother is a pastry chef in a Michelin-starred kitchen so I pass everything by him. His work is obviously exceptional but it is nice to have someone who is very honest.

"My family always come and support me at craft fairs and my auntie is by far my biggest influence.

"She is very helpful when it comes to telling me what works and what doesn't and what will sell well. My little boy, who is five, is following in my footsteps, he can bake a cake already."

Natasha said it is hard to believe how far Hey Sugar has come in such a short space of time but the support from her fiancé has helped fuel her drive to succeed.

She said: "Last Christmas I was still working at a restaurant and doing this part-time as well. But now that I have three children, I have to focus on Hey Sugar.

"My other half, Craig, who is a self-employed builder has been brilliant. He has had to put up with all the mess in the kitchen, boxes everywhere and me wrapping up gifts in the middle of the night and while the Christmas period was hectic, everything has calmed down a bit now and then we will get started again!

"Craig always knew this is what I wanted to do. My youngest is only seven months, but we just had to go for it.

"I had already started when I was pregnant so we didn't want to put it off. We just did everything gradually."

While Natasha counts her millionaire shortcake as her signature production she said her most popular product is definitely her "afternoon tea in a box".

This comes as a "boxed gift" which contains scones, jams and baking mixes, which are ideal for children and easy to use, she says.

She said: "It is not necessarily a signature, but because I make it all from scratch, my millionaire shortbread is a very popular item.

"It is not crazy or out there, but it is home-made and I do very generous portion sizes. I always sell out of it at every stall and craft fair and a customer ordered 10 pieces just for Boxing Day.

"Our flagship product is afternoon tea in a box. People go out for afternoon tea but my idea is that you can enjoy afternoon tea at home.

"We provide a vintage cup and saucer and loose leaf breakfast tea which is becoming very common, because premium tea is becoming just as popular as high end coffee.

"The other side of Hey Sugar is the fresh desserts, cakes and big chocolate gateaux. I don't necessarily do big cakes with icing on them, I focus more on big desserts which are maybe a little bit different to what other people do.

"So lots of pastry and profiteroles, which are ideal for if someone is hosting a party or dinner party and they want something special that is not just brought from a shop."

And the hard work seems to be paying off as Natasha has just signed up to the Derbyshire Sausage and Cider Festival at Catton Hall, an event which takes places in June.

She said: "I have just started booking my place at events taking place this year and I am so excited to see where it will take me.

"I have been invited to go to a wedding fair which will be exciting and I am thinking about venturing out and doing something new such as wedding favours.

"I am looking forward to tapping into that market. People don't necessarily want cakes anymore, weddings have lots of different things now such as gateaux and flavoured cheesecakes.

"The baking mixes are doing well at the moment. Initially I thought they'd be a little side-line product but they have done really well, especially across Christmas. One person even said Santa will be having those.

"I have been doing this for almost two years and normally we focus on the festive period but this year we are planning to take on the full 12 months, full of food fairs, craft fairs, bespoke orders and wedding fairs.

"Hey Sugar is also run through Facebook at the moment. And I am hoping to launch a website sometime later this year. If everything continues to go well then hopefully our year will be quite full!"

To find out more, check out Hey Sugar at www.facebook.com/HeySugarGifts/