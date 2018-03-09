Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ongoing 'chips versus mash' debate has been settle once and for all, with Pukka Pies revealing that chips is the UK's favourite pie accompaniment.

The results have come in after the leading food brand launched The Great British Pie Debate, inviting pastry-loving Brits to cast their votes in an online poll during British Pie Week, which takes place until Sunday March 11.

Presenter, broadcaster and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff has been fronting the campaign and asking fans on social media to decide whether chips or mash go best with pie.

In an incredibly close result, the final poll showed chips only just pip mash to the post, with 56 per cent of pie eating voters who had a preference naming it their accompaniment of choice.

Food historian Seren Charrington-Hollis thinks it’s a noble win for the humble chip.

Seren said: "Pie and chips are a winning combination and ingrained in British culture. A good pie is the ultimate comfort food, and that's just one of the reasons us Brits love it so much.

"It's safe to say that pie and chips is a wholesome and hearty meal that can be shared and enjoyed across the generations."

Lindsay Filmer, head of marketing at Pukka Pies said: "Pie and chips is incredibly popular among Brits and a hero dish in local chip shops and pubs across the UK.

"Despite the results, whether it’s mash or chips that sit alongside it, its clear that the heartwarming pie is a staple dish in our country and loved and enjoyed by millions at home, at the chippy, in the pub or at the match."