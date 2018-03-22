Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of beer lovers are set to descend on Burton today as the town's 39th CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival open its doors.

The event is at Burton Town Hall, King Edward Place, with around 3,500 people expected to walk through the doors over the next three days.

The festival will officially open at 6pm tonight, Thursday, March 22, and will continue until Saturday, March 24.

This year's theme will be Welsh beers - but there will still be plenty of local ales from Burton and Derbyshire on offer.

Volunteers have been hard at work since Monday to prepare the venue ready to welcome thousands of people who will be able to chose from 150 beers and more than 30 ciders and perries, as well as fruit wine.

There will also be a free soft drinks bar for designated drivers.

Stewart Gibson, deputy chairman of the festival, said: "We have done really well getting the event set up and have had a great turn-out of volunteers.

"Everyone who helps out is a volunteer and some give up a weeks work to be here. We would like more volunteers to help out.

"We will have the Wurlitzer entertaining visitors on Friday and Saturday lunchtime which gives the festival a 'Night at the Proms-style' atmosphere.

"The Wurlitzer is quite exceptional as it is one of only three in the country. In fact, it is the same as the one at Blackpool Tower.

"Burton Town Hall is a brilliant venue and gives the festival a unique atmosphere. People who come along to the beer festivals really enjoy themselves. There is a very friendly and happy atmosphere.

"There will be lots of different beers on offer and and we can usually find a beer to everyone's taste. Children are welcome and there is a quiet room for families to sit and relax in.

"In fact, the event is family-friendly, and we often see three generations of the same family together. The venue is also disabled friendly, and we would encourage everyone to come along and sample some of the different drinks on offer."

Visitors will also be able to make the most of two bands which will be performing on both Friday and Saturday night, the Women's Institute will be selling cakes, Piper's Crisps, Oddfellows chocolate and a glass engraver.

The chosen charity for this year's festival will be the Star Foundation, which fund-raises for schools and clubs to provide activities for young people.

It will be open from 6pm to 11pm on Thursday, with free entry. On Friday and Saturday, from 11am to 6pm, entry will cost £3.

From 6pm to 11pm on Friday, admission will be £7, and on Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, admission will be £5.

Anyone wanting to volunteer at the festival can find out more at burtoncamra.wordpress.com or contact one of the members.