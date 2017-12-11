The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cafe in Burton has joined in a foodie trend sweeping the nation offering roast dinner wraps, served inside a Yorkshire pudding.

Peckish Sandwiches, in Horninglow Street, started to offer the wraps in September after spotting them online and they have become extremely popular.

Owner Suzanne Glass said: "We first saw the wraps online and thought we would have a go at trying them ourselves.

"I tried one of them when we first tried to make them and they are lovely - very filling, but lovely.

"We've been thrilled to see how much everyone likes them. We regularly sell out and we've had people calling up asking to pre-order them. We've even had an order for 45 of them the Friday before Christmas!"

The treats, filled with freshly roast meat, vegetables and gravy, have proven to be popular with the people of Burton and the cafe owners hope the success of the wraps will continue.

The Yorkshire pudding wraps cost £4 for turkey or pork and £4.25 for beef or lamb.