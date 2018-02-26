The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton kebab company is celebrating after being named as one of the best meat suppliers in the country.

Velis Doner Kebab Manufacturers, in Hawkins Lane, was named among the top ten finalists in the category after it got the nod in the British Kebab Awards 2018.

Kebab shops and even mobile kebab vans will be battling it out for titles in no fewer than 16 different categories at this British Kebab Awards.

(Image: Getty)

Elsewhere in the region, Kashmir Balti House, in New Mills, has received a nomination in the Just Eat Best Delivery category.

Elsewhere in the East Midlands, Rakki Rakkas, in Nottingham, was nominated in the Best Newcomer.

Members of the public nominated 5,012 of their favourite kebab shops. These were whittled down to a shortlist of 153 based on the number of public votes received with bonus points for nominations from MPs and councillors.

Just Eat Best Delivery

Irmak B B Q, Dunstable, Beds

Kashmir Balti House, 29 Market St, New Mills, Derbyshire

Marmaris Kebab & Pizza Place, Dunstable, Beds

Wellingborough Kebab House, Wellingborough, Northants

Kebabalicious, Wythenshawe, Manchester

Kebab Ye, Leighton Buzzard, Beds

King Kebab House, Corby, Northants

Dom's Place

199 Lower Clapton Rd, London Hackney, London

Charcoal Grill Turkish Restaurant, Enfield, London

Urban Spice Manchester

Best Supplier Award

Velis Doner Kebab Manufacturers Ltd, Burton-on-Trent

Best Catering, Edmonton, London

Ace 4 Kebabs, Yateley, Hants

Efes Navstar Ltd, Glasgow

Ozden Catering/ Capital Catering Equipment, Harringay, London

Kral Catering tvexima ltd, Keighley, West Yorks

Star Catering Supplies Ltd

Prime Quality Foods, Enfield, London

J.J. Food Service, Enfield, London

Holland Bazaar, Enfield, London

Best Newcomer Kebab House in London/Outside London

Meze Lounge Sidcup, Bexley, London

Istanbul Grill, Denton, Manchester

Can's Meze Upminster, Upminster, London

The Royal Albion Kebab King, Hounslow, London

Pita and Brew, Newcastle upon Tyne

Melin Bar & Restaurant, Harlow, Essex

Rakki Rakkas, Nottingham

Pircio, Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire

The Skew Hutton, Brentwood, Essex