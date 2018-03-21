Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of beer lovers are set to descend on Burton over three days to raise a glass or two while choosing from more than 150 different beverages.

The 39th CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival will return to Burton Town Hall, in King Edward Place, from Thursday to Saturday, March 22 to 24.

Festival-goers will be able to choose from 150 beers and more than 30 ciders and pear ciders, and fruit wine as well as free soft drinks for the drivers.

Dickie Allen, the festival chairman, said organisers were expecting to welcome around 3,500 people over the three days.

He told the Burton Mail: "It is a very popular festival and a lot of people come on the Friday and Saturday lunchtime for the Wurlitzer and bring along their Union Jack flags to wave to the patriotic songs.

"On the Saturday the children are welcome to come along with their well-behaved parents up until 6pm.

"I would say to anyone who is thinking about it to come along and enjoy the atmosphere of the beer festival. It is a friendly festival held in a Victorian building and there is something here for everybody. It was voted one of the top 10 beer festivals in the UK by the Daily Telegraph.

"If anyone is not certain which drink to have, they can ask for a small sample of something or ask one of our team what they would recommend and we will try to find something they will enjoy."

Preparing for the festival takes almost a year of planning with the help of the organising committee, volunteers who serve the drinks, stewards and helpers who wash glasses in the background.

Mr Allen has been involved in the festival for 25 years but after the 40th year in 2019, some of the team are looking to hand over the reins to other CAMRA members to help run and organise future festivals.

Bosses are also looking for people aged 18 or older to enter the competition to design a logo for the 40th Burton Beer Festival. Anyone wanting to enter needs to submit a drawing in PDF format which includes the new CAMRA logo for the 40th Burton Beer and Cider Festival, to be held from March 28 to 30, 2019.

The winner will receive free entrance for two people aged 18 or older to any session of the 40th Burton Beer and Cider Festival, a current Good Beer Guide, a festival glass with the new logo, £20 in beer tokens, a framed copy of their entry and a 40th festival T-shirt.

Entries can be emailed to dickiemint@lineone.net or sent to CAMRA 40th Competition, Greenfield Lodge, Watery Lane, Scropton, Derbyshire, DE65 5PL.

The Burton Beer and Cider Festival will be open from 6pm to 11pm on Thursday, with free entry. On Friday and Saturday, hours are from 11am to 6pm with entry costing £3. From 6pm to 11pm on the Friday, admission will be £7, and on Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, admission will be £5.

There will be live music on the Friday and Saturday with Martin Atterbury on the Town Hall Wurlitzer Organ at lunchtime on both days.

Children are welcome until 6pm.

It is a token festival with no cash bars and more information is available by visiting www.burtoncamra.wordpress.com.