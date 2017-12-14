The video will start in 8 Cancel

During the festive season everyone deserves a reward, and what better way to celebrate than with an award-winning tipple.

Aldi's drinks range has been praised multiple times this year and won more than 270 accolades at international competitions.

The budget supermarket has also been named Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year at the Drinks Retailing Awards, Supermarket Own Brand Spirits Range of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge, Spirits Buying Team of the Year at the International Wine and Spirits Competition and Retailer of the Year at the Quality Drink Awards and the Drinks Business Awards.

Here's a selection of Aldi's award winners so there's no excuse not to treat yourself this Christmas and New Year.

A bestseller and highly acclaimed award-winning wine from the Champagne house Philizot and Fils, blended from a complex and elegant mix of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes.

This wine is carefully aged in cellars to create its unique and beautiful taste. A chilled glass of this fizz on New Year’s Eve should not be missed.

This year has been an impressive one for Aldi's Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin, which scooped a gold medal at the 2017 IWSC Awards, beating competitors up to six times the price.

Light, with a touch of juniper, this gin has a clear, crisp and complex flavour, ideal for gin and tonic.

Aldi's Glen Marnoch whiskies have racked up numerous awards between them at international competitions this year.

The Glen Marnoch Speyside has a typical fruity and rich style with notes of barley and a strong cask influence of sherry, while the Islay is an exceptionally smooth, mellow and silky single malt Scotch whisky, featuring rich vanilla and toffee notes.

This Exquisite Collection Argentinian Malbec is ruby-red in colour with youthful purple tints and aromas of fresh fruits - a result of the high altitude vineyard plots.

Plums and blackberries are overlain with subtle violet notes to give a premium wine with great structure and a long and intensely fruity finish.

A bright red cherry-coloured Pinot Noir, aged in French oak barrels.

This elegant wine is beautifully fragrant, with aromas of fresh strawberry and raspberry jam.

It has red fruit characteristics, with spicy tobacco notes, silky tannins and a lingering finish.

Available online and in stores nationwide now

This Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand has complex aromas of white stone fruits and blackcurrant leaf give way to flavours of lime-drizzled nectarine and an intriguingly soft texture and a long finish.

This Specially Selected Crème de Cassis is a darkly coloured, sweet black currant flavoured liqueur. It has beautiful blackberry undertones and is the perfect addition to any glass of fizz.

This lively and aromatic classic Cognac is packed with dry, fruity flavours. Oak aged, in accordance with prevailing regulations for a minimum of two years and it can be enjoyed neat or over ice.

Deliciously off-dry, this Pinot Gris has rich aromas of honey suckle and mango, with ripe flavours of melon, yellow pear and a twist of spice.

The vibrant flavours of the Chateau De Myrat Sauternes Grand Cru Classe will delight drinkers this Christmas.

With ginger, orange peel, apricot and mango notes, it pairs well with the Blue D'Affinois from the Specially Selected French Cheese Selection.