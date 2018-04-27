Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Midway woman who has worked at a Bretby pub for more than 21 years officially cut the ribbon to re-open the venue following a major refurbishment.

The Chesterfield Arms has re-opened its doors after a two-week closure which saw a brand new carvery station installed. The changes have also seen a redesign of the interior of the pub.

Waitress Helen Langley, 62, started working at the pub in Ashby Road in February 1997 and says she has seen a lot of changes, with the introduction of the carvery one of the biggest during her years of service.

She said: "I started working here 21 years ago, when my brother-in-law ran the pub - that's how I got the job.

"He later moved on, but I stuck around and now they can't get rid of me!

"The new carvery is definitely one of the biggest changes I've seen, but it's not just that. They have added nightly entertainment to make it a lot more fun for our locals and new customers.

(Image: Google Street View)

"I've tried one of the meals and it was wonderful - I've recommended it to all of my friends!"

The Greene King venue now has a carvery with three meats on offer along with vegetables plus vegetarian and vegan options.

She added: "I was so honoured when they asked me to cut the ribbon and reopen the restaurant. I've been here for a long time and I have seen many changes over the years so it's nice that I can be the one to open it.

"Being pampered to prepare me for it is pretty nice too!"

Manager of the pub, Joe Hudson, 31, said: "The changes have been made as part of a new Greene King plan.

"The company is bringing many more carveries to local pubs and restaurants and it looks like it's going to be a success.

"We had a trial run over the weekend, and it proved to be really popular.

"We're excited for the word to get out and for more people to come along and try our new carvery."

The cost of the refurbishment has not been revealed.