A Burton chip shop is serving up a very special Christmas treat - in the shape of battered mince pies.

While other chip shops are enticing customers with battered turkey, stuffing balls and even sprouts, Calais Road Fish Bar has taken things a step further.

Owner Andrew Charalambous, 36, said: "It was just a bit of fun really. I've got two kids and thought it would be good to do something a little bit different, especially with it being Christmas.

"People are very wary about trying them, but when they actually do try them, they love them! I've only had one person of around 30 that didn't like it. That's a pretty good ratio.

"We've also been doing battered pigs in blankets and they have been unbelievably popular. They've been selling like hot cakes."

His dad, Mario, who also works at the chip shop, said that staff at the shop loved serving up a different treat.

He said the shop had previously offered battered Mars bars, which had proved to be extremely popular, but after staff had to use a different fryer for them, bosses decided to try the mince pies.

Mr Charalambous says he has tried the sweet treats himself and loves them.

He said: "I think they're beautiful. I got the kids to try them as well; my youngest loves them, but my eldest doesn't like mince pies, so that was more like fighting a losing battle."

He says while the mince pies haven't been selling as well as the pigs in blankets, several people have popped into the shop to give them a try.

"We headed down to the shop to give them a try, and were pleasantly surprised by the rather unusual snack.

"The mince pie was made even better by the batter creating a tasty treat that is a little different to the humble mince pie we have all grown accustomed to."

The battered pigs in blankets went down exactly as expected on the Burton Mail, with staff fighting over the last one.

The store will be offering the treats throughout the festive season, and may continue with the pigs in blankets into the New Year due to their popularity.