Burton stores have got into the Easter spirit early by stocking chocolate goodies - before the town's Christmas lights have even been switched off.

The festive period may have been and gone, but Easter-themed chocolate has already been spotted in Co-op stores in Stretton and Burton, just days into 2018.

Central England Co-operative has backed the move, saying the sweet treats are "extremely popular," while the retailer stocks some Easter-themed items all year round, it says.

A spokesman for the store said: "Easter Eggs are hugely popular, and many of our customers like to buy them early on so we stock them at this time of year for people who want them."

The spokesman said eggs were not the only Easter staple people could buy early – as its stores also stocked hot cross buns all year round.

"We have also stocked hot cross buns all year round for the last three years due to customer demand; they have become a weekly staple for many people."

Easter Sunday falls on April 1 this year, while Valentine's Day is looming next month, with romantics preparing to celebrate on February 14.