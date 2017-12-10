The video will start in 8 Cancel

Central England Co-operative customers are putting the fizz into the festive season - with Prosecco topping the retailer's product lines at Christmas.

The Co-op, which boasts more than 200 food stores across its region with dozens based in Burton and South Derbyshire, has revealed some of its best-selling lines as customers get set to stock up for 2017.

New research conducted by the Staffordshire-based society revealed the best-selling items for the festive season of Christmas 2016.

Co-operative Prosecco came out as the most popular Christmas purchase, with goods including tins of Celebrations, mince pies and chicken breast fillets among the top 10 as people adapt their eating habits to cope with cold, dark nights and festive fun.

Other popular items included Baileys Irish Cream as well as the staples that come in handy on Christmas Day, including potatoes, lemons, sugar and tangerines.

The research also showed that more than half of customers admit to buying items on impulse over the festive period while the same amount of shoppers agree Christmas is a time to spend more than normal when it comes to the weekly shop.

One rising trend over the past few years has been the demand for more premium items, with Central England Co-op's Irresistible products now enjoying a wider range and higher sales than ever before.

Below is a top 10 list of products which proved popular in Central England Co-operative food stores in Christmas 2016:

1. Co-op prosecco - £7.99

2. Co-op British chicken breast fillets - £4

3. Baileys Irish Cream - £10

4. Celebrations - £5

5. Co-op mince pies - £2

6. Stella Artois - £4

7. Potatoes - 99p

8. Lemons - 99p

9. Sugar - £1

10. Tangerines - 99p