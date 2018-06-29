The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man who turned the fortunes of a Burton bar around has taken on a new venture.

Martin Roper revamped and opened The Crossing, in High Street, in 2015 and has seen the former Blue Post pub go from strength to strength.

He is now preparing to reopen another pub, this time The Devonshire, in Belper, as he continues his ventures with his business, The Secret Dining Company.

The pub has been closed for one and a half years, but it will be opening its doors again tonight for a special invitation-only opening event.

It will then open to the general public at noon on Saturday, June 30.

In the 80s, the pub, then known as the Duke of Devonshire, achieved notoriety for having topless barmaids.

(Image: Devonshire Pub)

Owned by former vocalist for punk rock band Anti-Pasti, Martin Roper, The Secret Dining Company has refurbished the property ahead of the reopening, focusing on the outside space at the pub where he's added a beer terrace and dining patio.

The two-storey property has an open bar and restaurant area and now has space for around 60 covers.

Mr Roper said he is looking forward to the reopening and discussed the changes that have been made.

He told the Derby Telegraph: "We're really excited about this one - reopening a really iconic 200-year-old pub.

"The Devonshire is a grade-two listed building with enormous outside space and a large kitchen.

"The previous tenant/owner took the business in the direction of it being a restaurant.

"We have brought it back to being a proper pub, with great food and drink.

(Image: The Devonshire Pub)

"We have extended the outside areas to offer a dining patio and beer garden. There's also ample parking room for 22 cars.

"We would, however, like to create room for a few more covers and make it more comfortable inside for diners.

"My interest is cycling is also reflected in the changes we have made, so the pub will be open at 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday morning offering a healthy breakfast, to set cyclists up for the day.

"The Devonshire is located along the really popular A6 cycle route from Derby to Matlock.

"There is a new cabinet for cyclists with spare parts and energy bars and we're offering free water bottle fill ups all day."

Mr Roper went onto detail the changes his company have made to the pub’s menu.

(Image: The Devonshire Pub)

He added: "It is a contemporary menu, on trend with a mix of traditional staples and international dishes.

"There's fusions of classics, with modern influences. Plus, a great robust mix of strong cask ale offerings from local breweries.

"For the first time we've added a vegan and vegetarian section to the menu, as a reflection of people being more health conscious.

"We will offer traditional yet quirky food and drink, there will still be the pub staples like burgers and fish and chips because you can't reinvent the wheel.

The Secret Dining Company also run The Exeter Arms, in Exeter Place, and The Silk Mill, in Full Street, Derby.