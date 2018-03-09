The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular East Staffordshire pub and eatery is set to delight punters' taste-buds after launching a new menu.

The Dog and Partridge, in Marchington, recently had a huge kitchen extension, which has facilitated a hoard of new equipment.

According to landlord Paul Needham, this has allowed the Church Lane establishment to expand its culinary options.

And a new chef has been brought in to deliver the ambitious new menu.

Mr Needham said: "It's been a long time in planning. The extension of the kitchen was started before Christmas, but we couldn't knock the wall through until we’d got our busy festive period out of the way.

"But now we've managed to do it, having had to shut for three days to knock the wall through and have a much bigger kitchen area.

"That's enabled us to bring in loads of new equipment, including a new convection oven, which will make a big difference.

"Previously, chefs were having to get meat joints on at 7am on a Sunday morning, but the new oven will allow them to cook the meat more slowly from the night before.

"A bigger dish washing area will make us more efficient and, along with the introduction of our new chef, we’ll be able to get the meals out to customers quicker.

"Jason Cummings will come in to give us three chefs, alongside head chef Mark Alexander and our other chef, Rob Tilley.

"Jason was cooking at the Shrew, in Kingstone, previously, and I thought the food he made there was great.

"He’s an expert in sweets and will really benefit from the new oven, which will allow us to do a lot more baking."

What's on the new menu?

It includes many of the popular options from the pub's previous one.

Starters include classics such as soup of the day and prawn cocktail, mixed with new, more ambitious options.

These include steamed mussels with cider, shallots, cream and parsley, with crusty bread and "shoestring" fries.

Those looking for a flavour explosion can enjoy a confit of duck leg with Chinese spices.

Mains include the ever-popular beef and Stilton pie and the pub's legendary fish and chips.

And now customers can tuck into crab and scallop thermidor in a brandy, cream and cheese sauce, glazed with cheese and crumb.

Another new option will be to "build your own burger" by customising toppings.

Vegetarian options include grilled halloumi with pomegranate salad and harissa dressing and paneer tikka masala with pea and mint relish.

Puddings will be written, as is traditional, on the Dog and Partridge's blackboard.