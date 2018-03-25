The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here's an original dish for Easter which everyone will love whether they eat meat, or not.

Perfect for adding some colour to your plate, butternut squash is a versatile ingredient that goes a long way and when Tracklements Apple and Cider Brandy Chutney joins the party, we're talking a major flavour explosion!

This succulent chutney is made with Kentish Bramley apples and a liberal measure of Somerset cider brandy for a boozy kick.

Roasted butternut squash with blue cheese and Tracklements Apple and Cider Brandy Chutney (serves 2)

You will need:

1 butternut squash

8 sage leaves

2 tbsp olive oil 150g Blue cheese crumbled

4 heaped tbsps Tracklements Apple and Cider Brandy Chutney

Method:

1. Pre-heat oven to 190°C/375°F/gas mark 5.

2. Halve the butternut squash, scoop out the seeds.

3. Score the flesh up to, but not through, the skin.

4. Finely chop the sage and mix with the olive oil.

5. Drizzle the sage mixture over the butternut squash and roast in the oven for around 40 mins until nearly cooked.

6. Spoon the Apple & Cider Brandy Chutney into the bowl of the squash and scatter blue cheese over the top.

7. Pop back into the oven until the cheese has melted and the squash is cooked through.

8. Serve in the skin with a big salad or herb-packed couscous.

Tracklements has spent more than 45 years sniffing out the most delicious recipes and hunting down the finest, natural ingredients in the heart of Wiltshire to curate its eclectic collection of more than 60 mustards, chutneys, relishes and sauces.

Zingy Rosemary Jelly has a RRP £2.90 for 250g, and is available from Ocado, delis and farm shops nationwide and online here